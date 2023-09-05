LATTA — The Latta Panthers got the bats going late and then had to hold on for a 10-6 win over local foe Asher Friday evening at Panther Park.
Latta, ranked No. 12 in Class A, improved to 9-5 on the year, while the Indians — No. 11 in Class B — saw a four-game winning streak end and dropped to 7-6.
The Panthers are scheduled to host Varnum at 4:30 p.m. in a Labor Day matchup and Asher has a home holiday matchup with Moss. The Indians then host Byng at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Latta 10, Asher 6
Asher led 2-1 after three innings before the Panthers scored four runs in both the fourth and fifth frames to surge to a 9-3 advantage.
The Indians scored three runs in the top of the sixth inning to get within 9-6 but the comeback stopped there.
Latta sophomore Deakon Smith had a hot bat for the Panthers, going 3-for-4 with three doubles and two runs scored. Jonah Boyington finished 1-for-1 with three walks, a double and two runs scored, while Hunter Price went 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI.
Kaleb Goodwin finished 1-for-2 with three RBIs and a run scored in Latta’s 11-hit attack and Darien Miller wound up 1-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Boyington earned the mound win for the Panthers. He struck out three, walked three and allowed two earned runs in four innings. Smith and Landon Wolfe made relief appearances for the home team.
Asher finished with six hits in the game, including a 2-for-4 showing by Kelby Fowler, who hit a double and scored a run. Brogan Culwell also cracked a double for Asher and scored a run, while Raygan Kuhlman had a hit and drove in two runs.
Fowler absorbed the pitching loss for Asher. He struck out two and walked four in four innings. Culwell tossed the final two innings and had one strike and two walks and gave up just one earned run.
