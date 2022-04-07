WILSON — The Latta High School baseball team was locked in a back-and-forth contest with host Wilson during a Tuesday night matchup.
However, the Panthers erupted for nine runs in the top of the seventh inning to pull away for an 18-11 victory.
Coach Dillon Atkinson’s team, ranked No. 7 in Class 2A, improved to 6-5 on the year, while Wilson dropped to 10-4.
The Panthers are now off to the 2022 Bo Duren Invitational where they’ll square off with Oklahoma Christian School at 6 p.m. tonight at Jones High School.
The rollercoaster ride went like this. Latta jumped out to an early 3-0 lead, Wilson scored six runs in the bottom of the second, Latta tied the game at 6-6 in the top of the third and both teams scored three runs each in the fifth to make it 9-9.
Latta’s huge seventh-inning volley included back-to-back RBI doubles from Cooper Hamilton and Justin Kiker (who also had a run-scoring single), a two-RBI single by Tucker Abney, a run-scoring hit from Jackson Presley, who led off the frame with a double to the left-center field gap.
The Panthers piled up 16 hits but also had to overcome five errors.
Presley finished 3-for-6 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Abney went 3-for-4 with two walks, three RBIs and two runs scored from the top of the LHS batting order. Kiker finished 3-for-5 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored for Latta.
Kaleb Goodwin went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Kale Williams tripled, drove in a run and scored a run, while Hunter Price ended up 1-for-4 with two walks, a triple, an RBI and two runs scored. Nik Schroeder drove in three runs for the locals.
Jordan Parks led the Eagles, going 2-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Collin Wharton went 1-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, while Cason Fulton finished 2-for-3 with a walk and scored twice in an 11-hit Wilson offense.
Landon Wolfe was credited with the mound win in relief for the Panthers. He struck out two, walked one and allowed one hit and no earned runs in two innings. Goodwin started the game and tossed 1.2 innings for Latta, while Schroeder provided 3.1 innings of work. The three LHS pitchers combined for six strikeouts, seven walks and three hit batters.
Wilson also used three hurlers who combined for eight strikeouts, 10 walks and three hit batters.
Allen can’t keep pace with Dale
DALE — The Allen Mustangs got off to a tough start against tradition-rich Dale in a Tuesday night road game.
The host Pirates scored nine runs in the bottom of the first inning before Allen kept pace with Dale the rest of the way in an 18-6 loss.
Dale, ranked No. 3 in Class 2A, improved to 8-4 on the year, while the Mustangs dropped to 8-11.
The game ended via the run-rule after five innings. Dale outscored Allen 9-6 over the final four innings.
The Mustangs helped out the DHS cause with five errors.
Garrett Nix led a seven-hit Allen offense, going 2-for-3 with a run scored. Emmett Koonce finished 1-for-2 with a walk, a double, an RBI and a run scored. Kale Horton went 1-for-2 with a double, a walk and two RBIs.
Bodee Garrett ended up 1-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored, while Becket Wells went 1-for-1 and knocked in a run and scored a run. Alex Hill also went 1-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored for the visitors.
Dale collected 11 hits including a 3-for-3 performance by Dayton Forsythe. He had a double and scored three runs.
Kash Van Brunt went 1-for-3 with a walk, a grand slam and five RBIs for the Pirates. Ethan Douglas finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored, while Casen Richardson went 1-for-r with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Cade Dickinson was the winning pitcher for Dale. He struck out one, walked five and allowed five hits and one earned run. Wells, the first of three AHS pitchers, absorbed the loss.
Allen begins play in the 2022 Coal Mining Classic at 6 p.m. tonight in a first-round matchup against Class 2A No. 2 Oktaha.
Roff records pair of wins
ROFF — The Roff High School baseball team won a pair of contests in a Saturday festival at Tiger Field.
The Tigers, ranked No. 1 in Class B, opened the day with a 10-0 win over Whitesboro before turning back Sterling 10-4 in Game 2.
Coach Danny Baldridge’s bunch improved to 12-1 on the year. Whitesboro dropped to 3-7, while Class A No. 4 Sterling left town at 14-3.
The Tigers are back in action today, hosting Class A No. 5 Tushka at 4:30 p.m. Roff hosts another festival Saturday, facing the Ada Cougars at noon and Class A No. 2 Red Oak at 4 p.m. Ada will battle the Eagles at 2 p.m.
Game 1
Roff 10, Whitesboro 0
Roff senior Drew Sheppard tossed a one-hit shutout for the Tigers. He struck out six and walked two in the four-inning contest.
The Tigers were able to take advantage of seven errors by the Bulldogs. Two WHS pitchers combined for five walks and two hit batters.
Dylan Reed hit a double and scored twice for the home team. Tallen Bagwell finished 1-for-3 with two RBIs and Bill McCarter went 1-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored. Brand Wilson had Roff’s other hit.
Game 2
Roff 10, Sterling 4
The Tigers flexed their muscles at the plate against Sterling, getting home runs from Tallen Bagwell and Cade Baldridge and a grand slam from Brand Wilson.
Roff finished with 10 total hits with Dylan Reed leading the way. He finished 3-for-4 with an RBI. Kagan Huneycutt went 2-for-3 with two doubles, a walk and two runs scored, while Bagwell ended up 2-for-3 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored.
The visitors managed just two hits but one was a three-run round-tripper by Tyler Pierce. Riley Lile singled, walked and scored a run for Sterling.
Reed was the winning pitcher for Roff. He struck out two, walked three, hit two batters and gave up three earned runs in five innings. Roff was charged with four errors in the game. Easton Riddle tossed the final two shutout frames for the home team. He struck out two, walked none and allowed just one hit.
Nate Anderson was the losing pitcher for Sterling. He struck out five, walked three, hit a batter and allowed five earned runs in five innings.
Tish tosses shutout at Stonewall
TISHOMINGO — Tish pitcher Brayden Linder kept the Stonewall offense in check during the Indians’ 8-0 win over the Longhorns Tuesday evening.
Stonewall dipped to 9-10 this spring, while Tishomingo improved to 6-3.
The Longhorns are now off to the 2022 Jake Leffler Memorial Wooden Bat Tournament at Velma-Alma High School. Stonewall will meet the Waurika-Ringling winner at noon on Friday.
The game against Tishomingo featured a dandy pitcher’s duel between Linder and THS hurler Guffy for four innings.
Tish led just 2-0 before scoring five runs in the fifth inning to end the game via the run-rule.
Linder struck out seven, walked two and allowed just two hits in five shutout innings for the Indians.
Guffey struck out six, walked three and hit two batters in 4.2 innings for the visitors.
Tishomingo also took advantage of three Stonewall errors. Only two of the Indians’ runs were earned.
The Indians finished with five hits. Nick Strouse led the way for the THS club, going 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Matthew Patton finished 1-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored for the hosts, while Hunter Stephens cracked a triple and drove in a run.
Junior Angel Gutierrez and sophomore Garrett Gambrell had Stonewall’s two hits.
