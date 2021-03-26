Panther golfers win title at Seminole

SEMINOLE — The Latta High School boys golf team’s early-season surge continued Tuesday at the Seminole Invitational.
The Panthers won the team title with a score of 351, while Parker Pogue won the medalist crown with a 73.
There were 16 teams entered in the event.
Bristow finished second with a team score of 357. Atoka was third with a 359 score followed by host Seminole at 366 and Crowder at 380.
Pogue finished two shots ahead of Carson Newton of Seminole, who carded a 75 on his home course. Taylor Keener of Crowder was third at 79, followed by Cooper Hardison of Atoka with a 79. Lyndon Burnett of Atoka and Jordan Buther of Cushing both shot 80s.
Tristan Terpstra of Latta finished seventh at 82. Other Latta results included Teegan Lancaster and Carter Dotson with scores of 98 and Camden Jones with a 121.
Latta returns to action on April 8 at the Canadian Invitational hosted by the Arrowhead State Park Golf Course.
