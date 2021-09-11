BYNG — Senior Dylan Palmer tossed a five-inning, no-hitter and the Byng Pirates blanked local rival Asher 8-0 Thursday at Stokes Field.
Coach Shawn Streater’s club, ranked No. 6 in Class A, improved to 14-5 on the year, while Asher — No. 14 in Class B — dropped to 5-9.
Palmer struck out six, walked one and hit two batters in the five-inning gem.
Byng managed just five hits against Asher pitchers Dayton Fowler and Trent Smith. That pair combined for four strikeouts, six walks and a pair of hit batters.
Cooper McCage led Byng at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored. Mason Carter also went 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored a run, while Bo Boatwright notched the other Byng hit. Caden Azlin ended up with a walk, an RBI and scored two times.
Byng returns to action Monday at Silo.
No. 2 Silo shuts down Latta
SILO — The high-powered Silo Rebels stayed unbeaten with an 8-0 win over Latta Thursday night at the Silo Tournament.
The second-ranked Rebels, ranked No. 2 in Class A, ran their season-long winning streak to 14-0, while Latta — No. 14 in Class A — fell to 8-6.
Silo ace Delton Roberts overwhelmed Latta from the mound. He struck out 13, walked eight and allowed just two hits in five shutout innings. Charlie Gardner tossed the final frame and struck out three of the four batters he faced.
Sawyer Reddick paced a six-hit SHS offense, going 2-for-3 with a walk and three RBIs. Conner Cordell finished 2-for-2 with two walks, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Easton Ford went 1-for-2 with two walks, an RBI and three runs scored, while Josh Trout finished 1-for-2 with a walk and two RBIs.
Both of Latta’s hits came from junior Jackson Presley.
Three LHS hurlers combined for seven strikeouts, 10 walks and surrendered five earned runs.
Wright City turns back Tupelo
SILO — Wright City scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning to get some breathing room and held off Tupelo 6-4 Thursday in the first round of the Silo Tournament.
Class A No. 8 Wright City improve to 12-4 on the year, while the Tigers — No. 2 in Class B — dropped to 10-4.
The Tigers trailed 3-0 before scoring three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to tie the game.
Tupelo got an RBI single by Brody McCollum with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning and that brought the tying run to the plate, but the rally fell short.
Tupelo collected six hits — all singles — in the contest. McCollum drove in two runs, while Harley Davidson had one RBI. Luke Foreman, David Weller, Dalton O’Dell and Cody Airington had Tupelo’s other hits.
Wright City leadoff hitter Kolt Black paced his team, going 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Kellan Lindly finished 1-for-2 with a double two walks, an RBI and a run scored, while Blake Tuck went 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored.
Roff buries Bennington
CALERA — Class B No. 1 Roff scored all of its runs in the bottom of the first inning in a 15-0 win over Bennington Thursday in the first round of the Calera Tournament.
The game lasted just three innings.
The Tigers improved to 13-3 on the year, while the Bears dropped to 2-7.
Roff piled up 12 hits in the big first inning. Tallen Bagwell blasted a grand slam and went 1-for-1 with a walk, four RBIs and a run scored. Cade Baldridge hit a pair of doubles in a 2-for-2 outing that included two RBIs and two runs scored. Brand Wilson finished 2-for-2 with an RBI, while Beau Joplin and Easton Riddle also went 2-for-2 and each scored a run. Riddle also drove in a run.
Bill McCarter and Dylan Reed both finished 1-for-1 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored, while Kagen Huneycutt also went 1-for-1 and scored twice.
Huneycutt tossed three shutout innings for the Tigers. he struck out four, walked none and allowed one Bennington base hit.
