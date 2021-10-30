This past week in Great American Conference football, East Central moved to 5-3 with a win and Oklahoma Baptist downed Southeastern in overtime in a big showdown in Shawnee. Arkansas Tech almost upset Henderson State as they took the Reddies into overtime.
After two weeks of intrastate games, the conference goes back to Oklahoma teams versus Arkansas teams for the next two weeks.
Right now the Arkansas teams lead 18-6. Let’s hope the Okies can pick up some wins in Week 9.
Here is what happened last week.
East Central 44, SWOSU 34
East Central (5-3) scored on all five of its first-half possession to take a 31-14 at the half and thwarted Southwestern’s second-half comeback attempt to win 44-34. Southwestern (0-8) scored at the end of the third quarter and early in the fourth to pull within three at 37-34 and set up an exciting finish.
Jalen Baldwin led the ECU defense and for his efforts was named the Great American Conference Co-Defensive Player of the Week. The 5-10, 170-pound junior cornerback from Houston matched the GAC single-game record for interceptions as he picked off three passes in the game. He added a pass breakup and seven tackles.
His second interception came on a 1st-and-10 from the Tiger 14-yard line to end an SW scoring threat. His third interception came with 1:34 left in the game to seal the Tiger win. He now has five interceptions this year and seven in his career.
ECU quarterbacks Kenny Hrncir and Taye Gatewood were a combined 23-of-33 for 237 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions.
Miles Davis ran 16 times for 100 for almost half of the Tigers’ 211 rushing yards. Jackson McFarlane caught seven passes for 60 yards and two scores.
Unfortunately, the Southwestern crew had some trouble in the process of recording the game play-by-play and statistics. Once that is sorted out, the record of the game may change some.
Davis started the Tiger scoring with an 11-yard run to cap off a 49-yard drive. Davis ran three times for 46 of the yards in the drive.
The next score came on a 4-yard Hrncir run. Garret Clark opened the second quarter with a 20-yard field goal to put the Tigers up 17-7.
The Tigers final two drives of the first half ended with touchdown passes. The first, from Hrncir to Greg Howell covered 49 yards and the second to Jackson McFarlane covered six yards.
The Bulldogs’ first possession of the second half ended with Baldwin’s second interception. The Tigers took over at their 20 but were forced to punt. The punt was blocked and recovered by Southwestern in the end zone to make the score 31-20 in ECU’s favor after the extra point was blocked.
The Tigers answered with a 12 play, 75-yard drive that took 6:09 off the clock. Hrncir was injured during the drive but returned to cap it off with a 4-yard pass to McFarlane to up the Tiger lead to 37-20. The extra point was blocked.
Southwestern wasn’t finished as it made the score 37-26 with a 24-yard scoring pass with 2:24 left in the third quarter. The excitement built for the home crowd as the Bulldogs successfully executed an onside kick and recovered the ball at their own 47-yard line.
Six plays later SW scored on an 11-yard pass and ran for a two-point conversion. In 3:30 or so, the Bulldogs had scored 14 points and were back in the game as they now trailed 37-34 with 14:47 left.
East Central, led by backup quarterback Tae Gatewood extended the lead back to 10 at 44-34 with a 13 play, 77-yard effort. The score came on a 15-yard Gatewood to Jayquan Lincoln pass at the 9:20 mark. Gatewood completed 5 of 6 passes for 44 yards in the 13-play stretch.
But, the excitement was not over. The Bulldogs reached the ECU 6-yard line before the Tigers stopped them. The ECU defense forced third and fourth down incomplete passes to end the threat with 4:19 left.
Three Tiger runs ran a bunch of time off the clock before a punt left Southwestern on their own 44-yard line with 1:44 left. Baldwin’s third interception of the game crushed the Bulldogs’ hopes.
OBU 43, Southeastern 37 (OT)
Oklahoma Baptist (5-3) needed an extra period against Southeastern to make their Homecoming game a success with a 43-37 win. The Savage Storm (6-2) scored on the last play of regulation to send the game into overtime.
The game was marked by long, time-consuming drives with two Southeastern mistakes making a big difference in the game. The first came when they mishandled a kickoff and the second on a fumble. Both came right after OBU scores and resulted in short touchdown drives (19 and 12 yards) for hosts.
As a result of the long drives, possessions were few. Oklahoma Baptist scored on six of nine possessions and Southeastern scored on six of eight. Surprisingly, SE missed two PAT kicks and OBU one. Any of those could have been the difference.
OBU scored to take a 31-21 lead with 0:39 left in the third quarter. Early in the 4th SE added a field goal and SE QB Preston Haire threw his fourth TD pass of the day to put his team up 37-24 after they missed the PAT.
Southeastern scored and missed the PAT to make the score 37-30 with 4:58 left. SE’s defense forced a punt that was downed at their 1-yard line with 1:32 left. Southeastern QB Daulton Hatley completed seven consecutive passes to get his team to the OBU 14-yard line with 0:02 left in the game. His pass into the end zone was wide, but a pass interference penalty gave them an untimed down from the 2. Hatley rolled right and throw to the back of the endzone. A SE player came up with a deflected pass.
Despite having a hot hand and having already missed two PATs, SE went for the tie to send the game into overtime instead of trying to win the game. Earlier in the year against Harding, SE went for two and got it for a win with 0:46 left.
Southeastern had the ball first in the overtime period. They moved three yards in three plays and then missed a 37-yard field goal.
Needing a score of any kind to win, OBU put the GACs leading passer to work. However, it was not with his arm, but his legs. On consecutive plays, Haire ran for 7, 4 and 8 yards before handing off to Tyler Stuever for the last six yards and the win.
Oklahoma Baptist has now has won 15 consecutive games against Oklahoma teams. They have a chance to make it 16 in their final game of the year against 1-7 Southern Nazarene.
Northwestern 47, Southern Naz 27
Northwestern (1-7) won their first game of the year against Southern Nazarene (1-7) in Alva. This game featured the GACs worst offense against the GACs worst defense. The defense won and they were a constant thorn in Southern Naz’s side. Both teams came into the game averaging about 20 points and giving up about 40.
The pesky NW defense was led by Brian Holiday who was named the GAC Co-Defensive Player of the Week. Holiday had a game-high 14 tackles, including six solo stops. He tallied 3.0 tackles for loss including two sacks. The Ranger defense totaled eight tackles for losses of 39 yards including five sacks. They also had three interceptions and a fumble recovery.
SNU converted only 6-of-11 third-down tries and were 0-for-2 on fourth down. Both teams suffered from penalties as NW was hit 13 times for 114 yards and SNU eight times for 93 yards.
Harding 64, Ark- Monticello 7
Harding (7-1) rolled by Arkansas-Monticello 64-7 in their usual fashion. A total of 15 different runners totaled 340 yards on 62 carries. Harding, as usual, attempted only four passes and did not complete any. Even though the Weevils (4-4) scored early the game was never really in doubt due to a dominant performance from the Bison.
Harding running back and special teams player Will Fitzhugh had a day to remember as he became the first player in HU history to block two punts in the same game. The first one was returned for a touchdown and the second went out of the back of the end zone for a safety.
In the third period the freshman from Sterlington, LA recorded his first career touchdown on a 1-yard run.
Ouachita 42, Southern Arkansas 7
In another dominant performance, Ouachita Baptist (7-1) downed Southern Arkansas 42-7. The Ouachita defense held the Mule Riders (3-5) to a single score and only 205 total yards.
In 13 possessions, SAU punted eight times, turned the ball over on downs three times and threw one interception.
The OBU defense had 15 tackles for losses of 74 yards and had five sacks. Defensive lineman Anthony Freeman had a monster day with four tackles for losses of 23 yards including 2.5 sacks.
Ouachita, led by the 119 yards on 21 carries of TJ Cole, ran for 278 yards and were 10-of-17 for 130 yards through the air. Kendell Givens added 73 yards on 11 carries. Cole and Givens both found the end zone three times.
Henderson State 41, ATU 38 (OT)
In another overtime thriller, Henderson State (7-1) held off the upset bid of Arkansas Tech (2-6). The Wonder Boys of Tech scored with 0:05 left to send the game into an extra period. They entered the fourth quarter trailing 20-14.
ATU took a 21-20 lead early in the fourth quarter and the two teams traded touchdowns from there.
Henderson State was led by senior quarterback Adam Morse, who threw for 522 yards. It was the highest total in Division II this year. He completed 28-of-41 passes and had two touchdowns. He leads the GAC and ranks in the top 10 nationally in completion percentage, passing yards and total offense. He was named the GAC Offensive Player of The Week.
Two receivers accounted for almost 400 of those yards. Xavier Malone had nine receptions for 200 yards and L’Liott Curry, the GACs leading receiver, caught 11 passes for 193 yards.
In the overtime, Tech had the ball first and made it to the HSU 7 before settling for a 24-yard field goal. Henderson State struck quickly as Morse hit Malone with a 15-yard pass and then Curry for a 10-yard, game-winner.
Looking Ahead
Last week I successfully prognosticated 5-of-6 games to go to 29-7 (80.5%) for the season. Let’s hope I can do as well or better this week. I have my coin ready so here we go.
Ouachita (7-1) vs East Central (5-3)
It’s senior day and the last home game of the year for the Tigers. I think they will rise to the occasion and knock off the visitors.
Arkansas-Monticello (4-4) vs Southeastern (6-2)
I don’t think the Weevils can keep up with Southeastern. So, I will go with Southeastern in this one.
Oklahoma Baptist (5-3) vs Southern Arkansas (3-5)
Southern Arkansas will be the victim again this week as OBU will roll.
Southern Nazarene (1-7) vs Henderson State (7-1)
Let’s see. We have 7-1 HSU facing 1-7 SNU and 7-1 is at home. Looks like Henderson State will win.
Harding (7-1) vs Northwestern (1-7)
See above, but 7-1 is on the road. Doesn’t matter. Harding will win and make the long trip worthwhile.
Arkansas Tech (2-6) vs Southwestern (0-8)
Southwestern is getting closer to winning a game, but my coin says it won’t be this week that they hit the win column.
