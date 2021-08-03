Ada racers Danny Morris and Gavin Mullins won feature races Saturday night at the Oklahoma Sports Park.
Morris finished first in the Sports Mod A Feature Race, while Mullins captured the checkered flag in the E Mods A Feature Race.
The hot and humid night of racing also featured an appearance from the popular USAC Wingless Sprints of Oklahoma.
Morris was followed by Jeff Rozelle of Newalla and Jason Miller of Bridge Creek in the Sports Mods Feature Race.
Braxton Lemmings of Roff was second behind Mullins in the E Mods Feature Race, while Foxx Watson of Dibble claimed the third spot.
In the Street Stock A Feature Race, Brian Brandon of Edmond was victorious. He was followed by Rachel Harper of Yukon and Mark Mullins of Ada.
Ricky Boston of Stringtown was the winner of the 12-car Pure Stock A Feature Race. James Wilson of Macomb was next followed by third-place finisher Justin McBride of Oklahoma City. Richard Scroggins of Ada finished 10th.
In the non-winged sprint race, Brett Wilson of Coweta captured first place. Alison Slaton of Edmond was second, Cameron Hagin of Broken Arrow as third and Tim Kent of Bristow was fourth.
The wingless sprints have been making two appearances a year the the Oklahoma Sports Park since 2014.
“The Oklahoma Sports Park is an excellent facility with an excellent staff,” said USAC wingless Sprints Oklahoma spokesman Kevin Barksdale. “Our drivers like the track’s high speed and very smooth ride.”
There will be no racing this weekend at the Oklahoma Sports Park. Action will return to the local dirt track on Aug. 14 on a night that includes the regular racing program and a visit by the Sooner Late Model Series.
Saturday, July 31
Oklahoma Sports Park
E MODS
A Feature
1. 89G-Gavin Mullins [4]; 2. 29-Braxton Lemmings [5]; 3. 28-Foxx Watson [3]; 4. 6C-Shancie Courtney [1]; 5. 37B-Kacie Buntin [2]; 6. 28B-Luke Barnes [6]
Heat 1
1. 37B-Kacie Buntin [2]; 2. 89G-Gavin Mullins [4]; 3. 29-Braxton Lemmings [5]; 4. 28-Foxx Watson [3]; 5. 28B-Luke Barnes [6]; 6. 6C-Shancie Courtney [1]
SPORT MODS
A Feature
1. 7M-Danny Morris [2]; 2. 101-Jeff Rozelle [3]; 3. 21W-Jason Miller [5]; 4. 99K-Tyler Krag [1]; 5. (DNF) 64-Jay Sale [4]
Heat 1
1. 101-Jeff Rozelle [2]; 2. 64-Jay Sale [3]; 3. 7M-Danny Morris [5]; 4. 21W-Jason Miller [4]; 5. 99K-Tyler Krag [1]
STREET STOCK
A Feature
1. 25-Brian Brandon [6]; 2. 188-Rachel Harper [5]; 3. 89-Mark Mullins [7]; 4. 288-Rodney Harper [3]; 5. 27X-Ron Brown [4]; 6. (DNF) 60-Isaac Bryant [2]; 7. (DNF) 14-Gary Stephens [8]; 8. (DNF) 47-John Prior [1]
Heat 1
1. 89-Mark Mullins [7]; 2. 25-Brian Brandon [6]; 3. 60-Isaac Bryant [1]; 4. 288-Rodney Harper [2]; 5. 188-Rachel Harper [4]; 6. 47-John Prior [8]; 7. 27X-Ron Brown [3]; 8. (DNS) 14-Gary Stephens
E MOD JR
A Feature
1. 9A-Aaron Chapa [4]; 2. 44-Brody Horton [1]; 3. (DNF) 19TP-Theron Pierce [2]; 4. (DNS) 8C-Trigger Courtney
Heat 1
1. 9A-Aaron Chapa [4]; 2. 44-Brody Horton [1]; 3. (DNF) 19TP-Theron Pierce [2]; 4. (DNF) 8C-Trigger Courtney [3]
PURE STOCK
A Feature 1
1. 8C-Ricky Boston [3]; 2. 86-James Wilson [6]; 3. 070-Justin McBride [2]; 4. 11C-Colten Courtney [8]; 5. 2J-Makayla Chambers [4]; 6. 0-Bobby Miller [9]; 7. 55S-Kevin Scroggins [10]; 8. 5C-Stormi Courtney [1]; 9. 4-Patrick Coker [5]; 10. 64S- Richard Scroggins [11]; 11. 57-Robby Scroggins [12]; 12. 90NE-Jeremy Herriman [7]
Heat 1
1. 070-Justin McBride [2]; 2. 86-James Wilson [4]; 3. 11C-Colten Courtney [6]; 4. 2J-Makayla Chambers [3]; 5. 5C-Stormi Courtney [1]; 6. 57-Robby Scroggins [5]
Heat 2
1. 90NE-Jeremy Herriman [3]; 2. 4-Patrick Coker [2]; 3. 8C-Ricky Boston [1]; 4. 55S-Kevin Scroggins [5]; 5. 64S-Richard Scroggins [6]; 6. 0-Bobby Miller [4]
USAC Wingless Sprints of Oklahoma
A Feature
1. 53-Brett Wilson [5]; 2. 6-Alison Slaton [3]; 3. 5-Cameron Hagin [2]; 4. 79-Tim Kent [1]; 5. 7D-David Baxter [4]; 6. 58-TJ Cain [6]; 7. 21-Harlan Hulsey [7]
Heat 1
1. 53-Brett Wilson [2]; 2. 79-Tim Kent [3]; 3. 5-Cameron Hagin [4]; 4. 6-Alison Slaton [1]; 5. 7D-David Baxter [5]; 6. (DNS) 5X-
Paul Johnson; 7. (DNS) 21-Harlan Hulsey; 8. (DNS) 58-TJ Cain
Qualifying 1
1. 5-Cameron Hagin, 00:17.975 [3]; 2. 6-Alison Slaton, 00:18.464 [4]; 3. 58-TJ Cain, 00:18.773 [1]; 4. 79-Tim Kent, 00:20.255 [2]; 5. (DNF) 7D-David Baxter, 00:20.255 [7]; 6. (DNS) 5X-Paul Johnson, 00:20.255; 7. 53-Brett Wilson [5]; 8. (DNF) 21-Harlan Hulsey [6]
