Pair of homers lead Roff past Latta

DALE — Trayson Miller hit a walk-off, three-run homer in the bottom of the fifth inning to give the Roff Tigers a 14-5 run-rule win over Latta Thursday morning in the first round of the Dale Invitational Tournament.
The Tigers (2-0) had already scored a run earlier in the inning when Cade Baldridge raced home on a sacrifice bunt by Coby Simon.
Roff trailed 1-0 before scoring eight runs in a big second-inning rampage. That uprising was highlighted by a grand slam from Conner Owens.
Latta got within 10-5 with two runs in the third and two more in the fourth but could get no closer.
Miller finished 1-for-2 with three RBIs, two walks and a run scored. Owens went 1-for-2 with a walk, four RBIs and two runs scored.
Roff managed only four hits in the game — the two home runs and singles by Cade Baldridge and Tanner Graves. Simon finished with three RBIs and Baldridge scored three runs.
Jackson Presley paced a nine-hit Latta offense, going 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored from the top of the LHS lineup.
DJ Van Atten and Tucker Abney both hit doubles for the Panthers.
Easton Riddle was the winning pitcher. He struck out five and walked none in five innings of work. Jon Gray was tagged with the loss for Latta, who used four different pitchers in the game. Latta pitchers combined for 10 walks, four hit batters and five strikeouts.
Roff now faces the Varnum-Canute winner tonight in a 6 p.m. semifinal contest. Latta will face the loser of that Canute-Varnum first-round contest at noon today.
Games begin Saturday at noon and run through a 4 p.m. championship contest.
