Pair of Byng pitchers team up for Friday no-hitter

BYNG — Two Byng Pirate pitchers didn’t allow a hit in an 11-1 win over Meeker in a Friday afternoon home game.
Byng improved to 4-1 on the spring, while the Bulldogs dropped to 1-6. The Pirates are back in action at 5 p.m. Monday when McLoud visits Stokes Field.
Freshman Keith Cook and sophomore Bo Boatwright both threw two solid innings apiece in the BHS no-hitter. Cook struck out three, walked one and allowed an unearned run. Boatwright also had three strikeouts with no walks.
The Pirates pushed across six runs in the bottom of the first inning to erase a 1-0 deficit and scored five more runs in the bottom of the second frame.
Byng recorded just four total hits in the contest, led by Dylen Cotton who finished 2-for-2 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored. Cole Tracy went 1-for-2 with a home run, a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored. Boatwright ended up 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.
Two Meeker pitchers combined for seven walks and three strikeouts.
No. 8 Caney clips No. 3 Tupelo
TUPELO — In a battle between two of the top teams in Class B Wednesday at Tupelo High School, No. 8 Caney held off the third-ranked Tigers 8-6.
The Cougars improved to 8-2 on the year, while Tupelo lost for the first time, falling to 3-1. The Tigers are scheduled to host Class B No. 1 Roff on Monday.
After scoring four runs in the top of the fifth inning, Caney was leading 8-2.
But the Tigers scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth and two more in the sixth to get close before the rally stopped there.
The Tigers managed just six hits in the game, including a two-run homer by Cody Airington in the bottom of the sixth inning that shaved the Caney lead to 8-6.
Harley Davison finished 1-for-1 with two walks, a double, an RBI and a run scored. Brody McCollum also cracked a double for the home team. Colton Bourland went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.
Caney piled up 10 hits, including a 3-for-4 effort from Cooper Willis that included two RBIs. Chet Hodge went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored, while Telly Nutter finished 2-for-3 with two walks, an RBI and a run scored for the Cougars.
