VANOSS — Both of the Ada High School softball team’s games at the Vanoss Festival on Thursday were decided in the final at-bats.
Jakobi Williams cracked a run-scoring double in the bottom of the fourth inning to help the Lady Cougars clip Asher 9-8. In an earlier contest, Stonewall got a clutch RBI hit by Jakobi Worcester in the bottom of the sixth inning to give the Lady Longhorns a thrilling 5-4 victory.
The split left Ada standing at 5-12 heading into Day 2 of the Vanoss Festival.
Healdton, ranked No. 20 in Class 3A, had edged the Lady Longhorns 10-9 earlier and Stonewall sat at 5-11. Class B No. 14 Asher was 7-10.
Ada is back in action on Monday, hosting Wayne. The Lady Cougars then travel to the Stonewall Festival on Tuesday where they’ll take on the host Lady Longhorns and Colbert.
Stonewall travels to Rock Creek on Monday and Asher is at Konawa on Monday before hosting Roff and Latta in a festival Tuesday evening.
Ada 9, Asher 8
The Lady Cougars fell into an early 7-0 hole but crawled out after erupting for seven runs in the bottom of the third inning to grab an 8-7 lead. A triple by freshman Makenzi Burden got Ada started in the third frame and she scored on an RBI single by Ariana Munoz. Tyley Dotson drove in a run with a base hit two batters later and Abbey Strong supplied a two-RBI double in the AHS volley. Kiki Williams also had a run-scoring single and Josie Morgan added a sacrifice fly.
Cadence Leba ripped a triple to lead off the top of the fourth inning for the Lady Indians and scored on a sacrifice fly by Magi Melton that tied the game at 8-all and set up Williams’ heroics in the bottom of the inning.
The Lady Cougars finished with 12 hits in the contest. Gracie Dotson, Jordynne Bellville, Jakobi Williams and Tyley Dotson all had two hits each. Jakobi Williams had hit a pair of doubles and scored twice for Ada. Tyley Dotson hit a triple, drove in a run and scored twice and Bellville also had an RBI.
Leba led Asher’s seven-hit offense, going 3-for-3 with three runs scored. Preslee Taylor went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored and Melton walked, drove in two runs and scored once for the Lady Indians.
Stonewall 5, Ada 4
This back-and-forth contest saw Stonewall score two runs in the bottom of the second to take an early lead. Ada answered with three runs in the top of the fourth inning to grab a 3-2 advantage.
The Lady Longhorns countered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth frame to regain the lead at 4-3.
Ada quickly loaded the bases in the top of the sixth and final inning on a base hit by Tyley Dotson, a walk by Jakobi Williams and a single by Rylynn Truett. However, the Cougars could only score one run — when Jordynn Bellville hit into a fielder’s choice. Still, that tied the score at 4-4 heading into the bottom of the sixth.
After a quick out, the Lady Longhorns loaded the bases on walks to Landree Dye and Lilly Wyche sandwiched around a base hit by Faith Ross. That set the stage for Jakobi Worcester’s walk-off, RBI single.
Worcester led an 11-hit SHS offense, going 4-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Wyche finished 3-for-3 with a walk, a triple and two runs scored.
Ada finished with nine hits, led by Truett who went 3-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Tyley Dotson went 1-for-2 with a walk and scored twice for the Lady Cougars, who stranded eight base runners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.