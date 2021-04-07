Packed weekend for East Central athletics

East Central’s Kaleigh Ham, a redshirt freshman from Leander, Texas, tracks down a all in the infield during action earlier this spring. Ham and the Tigers travel to Bethany Friday and Saturday to battle Southern Nazarene University.

This week East Central University athletic teams have a busy weekend ahead.

The week started with softball and volleyball competing on Tuesday. The softball team faced old rival Southeastern.

The volleyball team hosted a first-round GAC Volleyball Championship Tournament match. against Southern Nazarene Tuesday night inside the Kerr Activities Center. The winner of the match was set to move on and face No. 1-seed Oklahoma Baptist Thursday night.

The baseball and softball teams are set to play Friday against Southern Nazarene to start a busy weekend. The baseball team will host the Crimson Storm for a single game at 3 p.m. Friday, April 9 and then a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The softball team will hit the road for the series with SNU, playing a single game at 4 p.m. Friday and a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. Saturday in Bethany.

Saturday will also include the first round of the GAC Soccer Championship Tournament. The Tigers are currently ranked No. 4 but were waiting until Tuesday’s GAC matches are finished to find out if they will host a match on Saturday or hit the road.

The track & field team will return to action Saturday at the East Texas Invitational, hosted by Texas A&M-Commerce.

ECU remains committed to enforcing a mandatory mask and social distancing mitigation effort on the entire campus.

———o———

Coming Up

Friday, April 9

Baseball vs. Southern Nazarene – 3 p.m.

Softball at Southern Nazarene – 4 p.m.

Saturday, April 10

Baseball vs. Southern Nazarene (DH) – 1 p.m.

Softball at Southern Nazarene (DH) – 1 p.m.

Soccer GAC Tournament – TBA

Football vs. Lincoln – (Cancelled)

Track & Field at Texas A&M-Commerce

