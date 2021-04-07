Packed weekend for East Central athletics

This week East Central University athletic teams have a busy weekend ahead.
The week started with softball and volleyball competing on Tuesday. The softball team faced old rival Southeastern.
The volleyball team hosted a first-round GAC Volleyball Championship Tournament match. against Southern Nazarene Tuesday night inside the Kerr Activities Center. The winner of the match was set to move on and face No. 1-seed Oklahoma Baptist Thursday night.
The baseball and softball teams are set to play Friday against Southern Nazarene to start a busy weekend. The baseball team will host the Crimson Storm for a single game at 3 p.m. Friday, April 9 and then a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday.
The softball team will hit the road for the series with SNU, playing a single game at 4 p.m. Friday and a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. Saturday in Bethany.
Saturday will also include the first round of the GAC Soccer Championship Tournament. The Tigers are currently ranked No. 4 but were waiting until Tuesday’s GAC matches are finished to find out if they will host a match on Saturday or hit the road.
The track & field team will return to action Saturday at the East Texas Invitational, hosted by Texas A&M-Commerce.
ECU remains committed to enforcing a mandatory mask and social distancing mitigation effort on the entire campus.
———o———
Coming Up
Friday, April 9
Baseball vs. Southern Nazarene – 3 p.m.
Softball at Southern Nazarene – 4 p.m.
Saturday, April 10
Baseball vs. Southern Nazarene (DH) – 1 p.m.
Softball at Southern Nazarene (DH) – 1 p.m.
Soccer GAC Tournament – TBA
Football vs. Lincoln – (Cancelled)
Track & Field at Texas A&M-Commerce
