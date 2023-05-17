It was an exciting Mother’s Day for siblings Payton Owens and Connor Owens who were both standout athletes at Roff High School.
Payton Owens is a freshman on the Seminole State College softball team and Conner Owens is a sophomore on the Seminole State baseball squad.
Both Seminole State teams captured NJCAA Division I Region II championships.
Roff High School athletic director Steve Kile said he’s not a bit surprised at the Owens’ sibling’s success.
“We at Roff are extremely proud of their accomplishments. They were both very good high school players and both were on state championship teams,” Kile said. “So it is no surprise to me that they are both having success at the next level. It would be cool if they both qualified for the World Series and even sweeter if they both won a national championship.”
The softball Trojans won their regional crown the easy way, pummeling Rose State College 9-1 in the 2023 NJCAA DI Softball South Central District Tournament championship game at Piedmont High School.
Seminole State improved to 42-6 and earned a spot in the 2023 NJCAA Softball World Series scheduled for May 23-27 in Oxford, Alabama.
Payton Owens is having a strong season for the SSC softball team. She is hitting .385 with seven home runs, 25 RBIs and 28 runs scored while also swiping nine bases in 40 games this spring.
The Trojan softball team is coached by Amber Flores.
The SSC baseball team did things the hard way. After dropping a first-round contest to Eastern Oklahoma State College by a 6-3 count, the Trojans won five straight games to capture a 2023 DI Baseball Region II Tournament championship. SSC knocked off Eastern 10-4 in the if-necessary contest at Oklahoma Christian University in Edmond.
The Seminole State baseball squad improved to 41-20 and advanced to a three-state South Central District Tournament scheduled for May 19-21 in Neosho, Missouri. The Trojans are scheduled to meet Delgado Community College of Louisiana at noon on Friday in a first-round matchup. Crowder College of Missouri is also in the three-team event.
The winner of that tournament will advance to the JUCO World Series in Grand Junction, Colorado, on May 26 through June 2.
Connor Owens is hitting .338 with 10 home runs, 62 RBIs and 46 runs scored and also stole six bases in 52 games for the Trojans this year.
The Trojan baseball team is coached by Mack Chambers.
