SHAWNEE – Bo Overton is ready for a new adventure.
The Ada native was introduced as the new women’s head basketball coach at Oklahoma Baptist University earlier this week.
“Growing up in the Ada and Oklahoma City areas, I’ve always been to OBU games and my father (Claudell Overton) played in the league (at East Central University),” said Bo Overton. “In high school I went to East Central games all the time and I was familiar with the rivalries like that with Southeastern.”
He became the Oklahoma Coaches Association, the Daily Oklahoman and Tulsa World high school Player of the Year in 1979 while playing for Ada High School.
Overton, who becomes the ninth head coach in the history of the Bison women’s basketball program, jumps into the rivalries of NCAA Division II and the Great American Conference for the first time after serving as the head coach at the NAIA level the past five seasons at Oklahoma City University.
Overton guided the Stars to a 145-25 record during that span for an impressive .862 winning percentage.
Included in that was a 2017 NAIA National Championship with a 32-4 record and a 2019 NAIA National Runner-up finish with a 33-5 mark. During that five-year run OCU won four Sooner Athletic Conference regular-season championships and two SAC Tournament titles.
In addition, Overton was named NAIA National Coach of the Year in 2017. That season, the Stars closed the year with a 20-game winning streak.
East Central University women’s coach Matt Cole said Overton makes a nice addition to the Great American Conference.
“His record speaks for itself and it certainly makes a good conference even tougher,” he said.
OCU was 30-2 this past season, with a runner-up finish in the SAC Tournament, and had again qualified for the NAIA National Tournament before the coronavirus pandemic shut down the event. The Stars were set to face Evangel (Missouri) Wednesday night in the first round.
Overton has coached at all levels including the Chinese National Team, WNBA, University of Oklahoma, Louisiana Tech University, Oral Roberts University, Texas State and Murray State College.
Overton grew up in Ada where he attended high school and was named the 1979 Oklahoma Coaches Association, The Oklahoman and Tulsa World High School Player of the Year for the Cougars. He was also selected as the Jim Thorpe Award winner presented to the top athlete in each sport at the Oklahoma state high school championships and earned McDonald’s All-American honors.
He went on to play collegiately at the University of Oklahoma for coaches Dave Bliss and Billy Tubbs from 1979-83 and set school records at that time for minutes, assists and free-throw percentage.
Overton later served as an assistant coach under Sherri Coale with the OU women’s program.
“I was very lucky to be in that position. How many people have the opportunity to work with a Hall of Fame coach?” said Overton. “I talk to her at least once a week. I’ve gotten a lot of information from her.”
Robert Davenport, director of OBU Athletics, says Overton brings excellence and the ability to advance the program.
“The hiring of Bo Overton will transform our women’s program and move us forward in the Division II era and continue the tradition of excellence that’s not only within the athletic department but with what the university strives to uphold daily,” said Davenport.
OBU President Dr. Heath Thomas is excited about what Overton brings to the table.
“We are thrilled to have Bo Overton as the women’s basketball coach,” Thomas said. “When I was talking with Coach Overton I was so excited. OBU is going to get to experience his leadership, his experience, his deep faith and his passion to take our women’s program to the next level.”
Brian Johnson contributed to this report.
