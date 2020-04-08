OU's Riley lauds RB Trey Sermon

NORMAN — Trey Sermon’s exit from Oklahoma didn’t leave coach Lincoln Riley with hard feelings.
Riley admitted last season was frustrating for the junior running back, who transferred to Ohio State last month.
Sermon rushed 54 times for 395 yards in limited action, partially because of an injury. Quarterback Jalen Hurts fueled OU’s run game and received the bulk of the carries.
“The middle of last season, I know he was frustrated,” Riley said of Sermon, “and then obviously the injury was just a horrible way for it to end. Hate that it ended on a sour note for him because he did a great job here.”
Sermon ran for 744 yards as a freshman and 972 yards as a sophomore, playing a key role for the Sooners in back-to-back College Football Playoff appearances.
“Trey did a tremendous job,” Riley said. “He was a great Sooner, really, really good teammate. Had some obviously some really, really nice moments here throughout his career.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.