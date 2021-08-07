OU's Riley excited about SEC, but focus is on Big 12

NORMAN — Lincoln Riley is excited about the Sooners’ future move to the Southeastern Conference.
But his focus remains on the upcoming football season.
And in his opening statement at local media day Thursday, the OU coach said it would be the only time he would address the Sooners officially departing the Big 12 in 2025.
“As a team, coaches and leaders, we’ve all decided the focus after this press conference with me will be on the ‘21 season and the opportunity at hand with this team,” Riley said.
Fans have been waiting for Riley’s thoughts on one of the biggest stories in college football history, and his press conference proved to be that opportunity. But he always made sure to bring the focus back to his team’s current position in the Big 12.
“I had some general knowledge [that this could happen], but things like this, you never know if they’re going to happen until they become official,” Riley said. “I think everybody across the country has been taking a step back and looking at where you stand individually within the sport or an entire program, an athletic department, and so we’ve certainly been no different there.
“My reaction to it — I think for the future, it’s going to be exciting. I think it’s going to be a positive thing for this university, a positive thing for our athletic department, our athletes, our coaches, everybody. So it’s exciting to think about, but I guess for me it’s tempered because of the task at hand right now.”
The task Riley mentioned likely refers to the high expectations the Sooners have coming into this season. The team ranked second in ESPN’s preseason poll earlier this week, and are returning many key players on both sides of the ball.
And while the Sooners move, along with Texas, to the SEC has been the dominant topic the last few weeks, Riley’s confident that his team has the leadership to focus on winning its first national title since 2000.
“We talked to [the players] a little bit about it as the news started to break,” Riley said. “[But] these guys are getting ready to go into camp. These guys are getting ready to play and try to win position battles and win games and championships. I think for them, it’s news. It’s certainly something they’re aware of. You can’t avoid it, but at the same time, it’s not reality for us right now.
“I think our leadership has done a good job of setting the tone for that, making sure all of our players, our young players, understand that if any talk about conferences and what’s gonna happen in the future takes away even the smallest bit from this season, then that’s a shame.”
Defensive Coordinator Alex Grinch wasn’t asked much about the move to the SEC, but did mention that it could have a positive impact on recruiting, although it hasn’t been mentioned much to potential players.
“I think that [mentioning the move to recruits] is something that will continue and get cranked up as we go,” Grinch said. “It’s been minimal up to this point, specifically on the recruiting side of things, because it’s hard to gauge. You don’t want to sell something that’s inaccurate or pretend like you know something that you don’t.”
The biggest endorsement of the move came from running back Eric Gray. Gray, a transfer from Tennessee, made his move from the SEC to the Big 12 during the offseason.
“Being in the SEC before, OU definitely fits that build,” Gray said. “Being here is just like being in the SEC. The SEC is a great conference, it’s a great league to play in. So this is a great school, a great program and a great team, so it definitely fits in that league.”
While it’s unclear how long the Sooners will remain Big 12 members, they are members of it now. and Riley hopes that as it comes time to start the season, the SEC noise will fade and the attention will return to the action on the field.
“I think eventually, talking season’s getting ready to be over,” Riley said. “It’s time to put the pads on and go play. That’ll be the story here and that’ll be our focus.
“I get that people are gonna have to look at the future. The game’s changing, college athletics, so much is changing right now. It’s our job to stay focused on the task at hand.”
