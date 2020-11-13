OU's Kruger inks two of country's top men's basketball prospects

NORMAN — Bijan Cortes and CJ Noland, two of the country’s top Class of 2021 guard prospects, are officially Sooners.
Cortes, a Kingfisher product, honored his verbal commitment, signing with the Sooners on Wednesday. The Rivals.com three-star prospect also held offers from North Texas, Oklahoma State, TCU and Tulsa.
Cortes, listed at 6-foot-2, 175 pounds, is the 49th-ranked guard in his class.
“Bijan has had a terrific high school career,” OU coach Lon Kruger said. “We watched him as a sophomore, and then of course as a junior and now going into his senior year.
“He showed great instincts, great leadership. Continued to work on his game to Improve every year. He’s a big-time competitor. Excited about Bijan and his family. They’re a perfect fit for us.”
While Cortes won’t be far from home, Noland comes to OU from Waxahachie, Texas.
Noland, who was ranked No. 115 overall in the 2021 class, chose the Sooners over offers from Creighton, Houston, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt, among others.
Noland wasn’t able to take any visits to OU, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Recruiting Noland exclusively over Zoom video conferences still worked out fine for Kruger’s staff.
“Everything I say about Bijan I can say equally about CJ,” Kruger said. “The recruiting process was a lot different. Bijan committed early, last January. He had been to campus, had the official visit. Watched him play in person multiple times, had that relationship going. Whereas C.J. is really the product of the COVID-recruiting era.”
The players’ journeys to OU might have been vastly different, but Kruger is equally impressed with what the prospects bring to his backcourt.
“The two are so similar. Everything I say about Bijan I can say equally about CJ,” Kruger said. “... High work ethic out of C.J., gym rat. His coach said all the said same things that Bijan’s coach said about Bijan. All very similar in that way.”
• Baseball: OU’s baseball program welcomed 13 high school seniors and two junior college transfers to its Class of 2021 signing class on Wednesday.
The group includes nine players considered top-15 prospects in their respective states.
“We signed a class that will help us build on the strengths of our program,” OU coach Skip Johnson said in a press release. “Led by recruiting coordinator Clay Overcash and assistant coach Clay Van Hook, our staff did an outstanding job shaping this group.
“These athletes bring a lot of athleticism, speed, power and arm strength in all areas, and should help us continue to compete at a high level in the future. We’re excited to officially welcome them to the Sooner family.”
OU signed pitchers Keegan Allen, Bode Brooks, Aaron Calhoun, Carter Campbell, Luc Fladda, Brayden Luikart, Blake Priest and David Sandlin; infielders Wallace Clark, Brock Daniels, Max McGwire and Jackson Nicklaus; outfielders Adam Moser and John Spikerman; and catcher Landon Boyd.
Brooks, Priest and Sandlin, the three of whom are right-handed pitchers, hailed from Tuttle, Enid and Owasso, respectively. Clark is also an in-state product, hailing from Tulsa.
• Wrestling: The Sooners wrestling program signed Tate Picklo and Alejandro Herrera-Rondon on Wednesday.
Picklo won two Class 6A state championships at Mustang and is the No. 1-ranked prospect at 195 pounds.
“I couldn’t be more excited to sign with the University of Oklahoma because it’s going to offer me everything that I need to succeed in life,” Picklo said in a release. “I believe that we have the best coaching staff and facilities in the country, and I know that Norman is a place that I can make myself one of the greatest to ever do it.”
Herrera-Rondon comes from Seneca Valley High School, which is near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He also won two high school state championships, competing at 132 pounds. In 2019, he was considered the No. 1 prospect at 113 pounds before switching weight classes.
• Men’s golf: OU coach Ryan Hybl landed letters of intent from Garrett Engle, Drew Goodman and Hudson Weibel on Wednesday.
Goodman, a Norman native and Christian Heritage Academy product, is a two-time American Junior Golf Association All-America selection.
“Drew is a serious competitor that has the will to be great,” Hybl said in a release. “He is just that type of Oklahoman that we absolutely love to have in our program because he knows how to grind and get the absolute most out of his game.”
Engle, who hails from Harrisburg, is ranked Pennsylvania’s top prep prospect, while Weibel is a two-time Texas All-State selection out of Dallas.
• Volleyball: The Sooners signed Kristen Birmingham, Callie Cogdill, Peyton Dunn, Callie Kemohah and Megan Wilson to their 2021 class.
“If I could sum up the 2021 class, which we are ecstatic about arriving here soon, they’re the perfect mix of different people, personalities and backgrounds but a similar goal of being tireless workers who are passionate about doing big things,” OU coach Lindsey Gray-Walton said in a release. “They are up for the challenge that is becoming a championship program. I think in all of our conversations we could tell that our goals and our ideas really aligned on what it was going to take by each individual.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.