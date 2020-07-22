OU's Hurts signs deal with Eagles

OU quarterback Jalen Hurts signed a four-year contract worth $6.02 million with the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday.

 Kyle Phillips | CNHI Sports Oklahoma

NORMAN — Former Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts is officially an Eagle.

Philadelphia finalized the one-year starter’s contract on Monday. Hurts agreed to a four-year, $6.02 million contract, which includes a $1.94 million signing bonus, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The Eagles selected Hurts with the 53rd overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The second-round selection was the third Sooner taken in the draft behind receiver CeeDee Lamb and linebacker Kenneth Murray, both of whom were first-round picks.

Hurts transferred from Alabama to OU for the 2019 season. He was a Heisman Trophy finalist as the Sooners’ starter, finishing second behind LSU’s Joe Burrow.

He was a part of an OU team that won its fifth consecutive Big 12 championship and clinched a third straight College Football Playoff berth.

