OU's Drake Stoops discusses Iowa State matchup

NORMAN — Oklahoma receiver Drake Stoops has emerged as one of Spencer Rattler’s most reliable options.
Stoops has as many catches as his jersey number but it’s what he’s done with his receptions that’s made him so important to the OU offense.
He has 185 receiving yards, putting him at 15.4 yards per reception. He also has two touchdowns, one of which came against Texas in quadruple overtime to put OU ahead for good.
Stoops will look to add a few more special moments to his portfolio when he and the Sooners face Iowa State for the Big 12 championship on Saturday.
The media caught up with Stoops earlier this week. Here’s what he had to say about the matchup:
Q: Drake, you’ll be going up against your high school teammate and All-Big 12 tight end Charlie Kolar. What’s it been like to see his success with Iowa State?
A: It’s definitely awesome to be able to see a guy that you went to school who was a really good friend of mine, being another receiver in the receiving corps at Norman North. Seeing him have that success, I’m really happy for him. We’re both extreme competitors. It will be fun to be able to play each other. It’s a good thing that we’re both on offense so we don’t have to face each other.
Q: What did it take for you all to get back to the Big 12 championship after a rocky start?
A: You just have to be resilient, especially in this business. Everyone wants to see you win and the minute you lose, everyone counts you out or throws you to the side and forgets about you. That’s fine. Everyone on the outside doesn’t have anything to do with us. The people in this building and the locker room are the only people we need and the only people who we care about what we think. We just continue to push ourselves. We know that dropping that game, we can’t have that. We’re going to continue to do our best to bounce back and continue to win games and keep that same goal, just get better every day. That’s all that matters.
