OU's Caleb Kelly, Tanner Mordecai suffer injuries

NORMAN — Oklahoma senior linebacker Caleb Kelly and sophomore quarterback Tanner Mordecai reportedly sustained injuries during practice on Monday, according to SoonerScoop.com.
SoonerScoop.com reports Kelly suffered a knee injury. “Tests on the field indicated it was a likely a torn ACL,” SoonerScoop said on Twitter.
The outlet didn’t specify Mordecai’s injury, but it reportedly won’t require surgery.
Kelly is entering his fifth year at OU. He’s seen plenty of action at linebacker since his freshman season in 2016. He missed most of the 2019 season, however, with an undisclosed injury suffered during spring practice.
The linebacker would be eligible for a sixth year of eligibility with a medical hardship waiver if he wants to extend his college playing career.
Kelly seemingly confirmed the news in a tweet posted Monday afternoon. He retweeted the announcement by SoonerScoop and simply said “Monday’s ... am I right?”
Mordecai was expected to compete for OU’s starting quarterback job this fall with redshirt freshman Spencer Rattler and incoming freshman Chandler Morris. Mordecai played in six games last season as OU’s primary backup to Jalen Hurts.
OU started fall camp last Friday. The Sooners open their season Aug. 29 vs. Missouri State.
