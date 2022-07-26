OU's Alo named Big 12 Female Athlete of the Year

NORMAN – University of Oklahoma softball standout Jocelyn Alo has been named the 2021-22 Big 12 Female Athlete of the Year, the conference announced Monday.
Kansas men’s basketball player Ochai Agbaji was named the male athlete of the year.
Alo, who was a unanimous selection, makes it the third year in a row the Big 12 Female Athlete of the Year hails from OU after Sooner gymnasts Anastasia Webb (2020-21) and Maggie Nichols (2019-20) claimed the award the previous two seasons.
Fifteen Sooners have now been named Big 12 Athlete of the Year in the 26-year history of the league, including an exceptional 11 in the last 10 years. OU has also claimed at least one honor in seven of the last nine years, including at least one in each of the last five. Alo is the seventh Sooner female to win the award and fifth in the last seven years. She is the fourth OU softball player to win the award, joining Paige Parker (2015-16), Lauren Chamberlain (2014-15) and Keilani Ricketts (2012-13).
OU’s other Big 12 Athletes of the Year were Webb (2020-21; gymnastics), Jalen Hurts (2019-20; football), Nichols (2019-20; gymnastics), Kyler Murray (2018-19; football), Baker Mayfield (2017-18; football), Nichols (2017-18; gymnastics), Buddy Hield (2015-16; men’s basketball), Parker (2015-16; softball), Chamberlain (2014-15; softball), Ricketts (2012-13; softball), Sam Bradford (2008-09; football), Jason White (2003-04; football), Stacey Dales (2001-02; women’s basketball) and Josh Heupel (2000-01; football).
Alo finished her super senior season with an NCAA-best 34 home runs, .515 batting average and 1.212 slugging percentage.
The Hauula, Hawaii, product rewrote the record books as a Sooner, closing her collegiate career as a two-time national champion, two-time USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year and the NCAA career record holder for home runs, slugging percentage and total bases. Alo was also a four-time NFCA All-American after garnering her third nod to the First Team in 2022.
The two-time Big 12 Player of the Year broke the NCAA career record for home runs, finishing with an unprecedented 122, and led the Sooners to the program’s sixth national title and second consecutive in 2022, being named the WCWS Most Outstanding Player. She finished first in NCAA Division I history in home runs, total bases (761) and slugging pct. (.987) and became the first player in history to hit 30 home runs and bat .500 in the same season. She was also the first player to record three seasons of 30-plus home runs, accomplishing the feat in 2018, 2021 and 2022. Additionally, she departs Oklahoma as the program record holder in nine statistical categories and ranked in second place in an additional two.
Nominees for this year’s Big 12 Athlete of the Year awards were submitted by Big 12 institutions and selected by a media panel based on athletic performance, academic achievement and citizenship. Fan voting conducted via Big12Sports.com also was a consideration in the final tallies.
