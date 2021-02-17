OU-Texas will tangle tonight due to inclement weather

Oklahoma’s Tuesday night showdown with Texas has moved to tonight, the Big 12 Conference announced.
The men’s basketball game was pushed from its original Feb. 16 date due to inclement weather. The Sooners and Longhorns will now tipoff at 5 p.m. on ESPN2.
The matchup will feature two teams ranked in the top 12 of the latest Associated Press rankings. OU (13-5) moved from No. 12 to No. 9 after beating West Virginia in Morgantown last Saturday, while Texas (13-5) rose from No. 13 to No. 12 after topping both Kansas State and TCU.
The Big 12 also announced the Wednesday meeting between OU women’s basketball and Texas Tech has been postponed
OU baseball alters opening weekend
Oklahoma’s baseball season won’t open in Norman this weekend as originally expected.
Instead of a home series with Southern, OU will begin its 2021 schedule with Wichita State in Round Rock, Texas.
“The University of Oklahoma baseball team has changed its schedule for the opening weekend of college baseball season due to the winter weather in the Norman area and the continued forecast for the region,” OU Athletics said in a release.
The Sooners and Shockers will play a doubleheader, set to begin at noon Saturday, and the series finale at 1 p.m. Sunday at Dell Diamond.
The three-game series can be heard on SportsTalk 1400 AM/99.3 FM and via the TuneIn app. Tickets for the series are available for purchase at RRExpress.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.