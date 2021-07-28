OU, Texas request SEC membership

NORMAN — Oklahoma and Texas took another giant step towards the SEC on Tuesday.
In another joint statement, both universities announced they have formally requested membership into the Southeastern Conference in a joint statement Tuesday morning.
The requested for membership is July 1, 2025, according to the statement. The Big 12’s grant-of-rights agreement is set to expire on June 30, 2025, one day before the requested membership date.
“We believe that there would be mutual benefit to the universities on one hand, and the SEC on the other hand, for the universities to become members of the SEC,” the statement reads.
Both universities officially began the process of departing the Big 12 for the SEC on Monday after releasing a joint statement announcing their plans to not renew the Big 12’s grant-of-rights agreement.
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey released a statement on Twitter Tuesday regarding the request from OU and Texas, referring to both universities as “esteemed academic institutions with stories athletics programs.”
“While the SEC has not proactively sought new members, we will pursue significant change when there is a clear consensus among our members that such actions will further enrich the expectations of our student-athletes and lead to greater academic and athletic achievement across our campuses,” Sankey’s statement read.
Sankey’s statement mentioned that the presidents and chancellors of each SEC school will consider these requests “in the near future.” That meeting is scheduled to take place Thursday, per Heather Dinich of ESPN.
Per SEC bylaws, 11 of the 14 current members would need to vote to extend membership invitations to OU and Texas.
With how quickly the last few days have progressed, it’s unlikely that OU or Texas will wait for the grant-of-rights agreement to expire before officially joining the SEC.
According to Big 12 bylaws, a school must give 18 months notice prior to leaving the conference, which would put OU and Texas on track to play their first season in the SEC before the 2023-2024 season, if they choose. However, the bylaws note that an earlier withdrawal date can be established at the discretion of a supermajority of the other Big 12 schools, making it possible for OU and Texas to negotiate an earlier exit date.
Leaving the conference before 2025 would require both schools to payout an estimated buyout fee of $75 million each, the Transcript previously reported.
Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby released a statement Tuesday acknowledging OU and Texas’ request to join the SEC.
“The events of recent days have verified that the two schools have been contemplating and planning for the transition for months and this formal application is the culmination of those processes,” the statement read. “We are unwavering in the belief that the Big 12 provides an outstanding platform for its members’ athletic and academic success. We will face the challenges head-on, and have confidence that the Big 12 will continue to be a vibrant and successful entity in the near term and into the foreseeable future.”
On Tuesday, OU announced that its board of regents will hold a special meeting on Friday to “consider athletics conference membership”, another step towards departing the Big 12.
The OU regents will be joined by OU president Joe Harroz and OU athletic director Joe Castiglione at Friday’s meeting. The meeting will be held in-person and is open to the public, according to the press release, and is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the university’s Health Sciences Center in Oklahoma City.
The regents are expected to immediately enter executive session for discussion before coming back to the public meeting.
The University of Texas’ board of regents will also hold a special meeting Friday, per Austin-American Statesman Brian Davis.
In an op-ed piece for The Oklahoman on Tuesday, former OU coach Bob Stoops expressed his support for OU’s decision to look towards the SEC.
“Let’s set the record straight: OU’s move to the SEC is what’s best for Oklahoma,” Stoops wrote. “... By joining the SEC, we ensure the state’s flagship university will be represented nationally while protecting our rich football history for many years to come. To move forward in any other manner would be to the detriment of OU and the state of Oklahoma.”
