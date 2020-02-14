OU spring game could be held at night

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s spring game date is set.
The kickoff time? That is still being discussed.
OU coach Lincoln Riley said the annual Red-White scrimmage could begin at night.
“It’s a possibility. It is,” Riley said. “There’s no question the night atmosphere last year brought a unique buzz into the stadium for a spring game. We’ve talked a lot about how our fans were so great to handle the change, our administration, everybody. But there’s a couple other things that are important that day we’ve got to work around.”
The Sooners will play the game on Saturday, April 18.More details, including kickoff time, will be announced at a later date.
OU opted against another Friday night game. Last year’s event was moved to that setting during the week of the game when weather was deemed too bad to play on that Saturday.
The Friday night game was a success, but the coaching staff still must usher in recruits from across the country. Scheduling flights and high school schedules becomes a logistical challenge.
Highlights in this year’s game focus on OU’s quarterback position. Expected starter Spencer Rattler will quarterback one of the teams, with Tanner Mordecai opposite him. They are the top two QBs on the depth chart.
“We’re going to have a couple cool things happening around [the game]. There’s certainly a lot of organization,” Riley said. “Hopefully, we don’t have to change it two or three days out [like last year].”
• Not a fun conversation: Jamar Cain spoke highly of Arizona State coach Herm Edwards on the day Cain was introduced as OU’s new defensive line/outside linebackers coach.
He thought so much of Edwards that telling him he was leaving after one season was excruciating.
“I’m so thankful that Herm gave me the opportunity to come to Arizona State. I didn’t want to go into his office and talk to him,” Cain said. “I kept delaying it, delaying it, delaying it and my wife was like, ‘You got to go talk to him.’ And Herm is like a grandfather and a father figure to everybody. I was walking into his office and in a second, everybody is grabbing me and gave me a hug because everybody knew I was leaving, and Herm was walking out of his office and gave me a big ‘ol hug and was like, ‘Come in here, let’s talk.’”
Cain was initially announced as outside linebackers coach, but Riley clarified that to add the defensive ends position. That decision was made after the release, he said.
Calvin Thibodeaux will continue coaching the defensive line.
• No surprise: OU was not caught off guard by six players leaving the program through the NCAA transfer portal since December.
Redshirt sophomore linebacker Levi Draper, redshirt sophomore linebacker Ryan Jones, freshman linebacker Jonathan Perkins, redshirt junior receiver Mykel Jones, redshirt freshman offensive lineman Michael Thompson, freshman safety Ty DeArman and redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Troy James all took that route.
Riley said a combination of younger talent and a rapid change in defensive scheme contributed to the exodus, as did the current nature of college football.
“There were certainly several that we knew were coming, or that we had an idea were coming. Not a surprise,” he said.
• No news: Riley hinted that an appeals process is ongoing for the three players who were suspended for OU’s Peach Bowl game.
Defensive end Ronnie Perkins, running back Rhamondre Stevenson and receiver Trejan Bridges were suspended for reportedly failing a drug test. That could keep them out of up to four games next season, by NCAA rule.
Riley didn’t comment extensively when asked about what’s next for them.
“We’ll get to that at a later date. The process is ongoing,” he said. “I don’t have anything further right now.”
