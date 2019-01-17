OU spring football game set for April 13

NORMAN — Oklahoma fans can pencil in the date for what should be an interesting 2019 spring game.
OU will conduct the event April 13, with time and additional details to be released at a later date. Last year’s game was a 1 p.m. start, and Trace Adkins was a special guest performer.
OU will unveil a new defense under coordinator Alex Grinch. Sooner fans will also get their first look at transfer quarterback Jalen Hurts.
The Sooners start the season with three non-conference games. Houston and South Dakota will visit Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Aug. 31 and Sept. 7 before OU travels to face UCLA on Sept. 14.
