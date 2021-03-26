OU spring football game set for April 24

NORMAN — Oklahoma will host its annual spring game on April 24 at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
The program announced the intrasquad scrimmage will start at 4 p.m. and be televised on FOX Sports Oklahoma.
While OU plans to return to full capacity for its upcoming football season, the stadium will remain at 25% capacity, which is the same seating maximum OU placed on its 2020 home games, for the Sooners’ 2021 spring game.
OU opened a pre-sale period to season-ticket holders on March 25 for Champions Society and premium seat holders. Sooner Club members can start purchasing on March 29. Tickets will be made available to the public, if any are still left, starting April 5.
OU students will not be charged admission but will need to claim a ticket online, starting April 19. OU has reserved 2,428 tickets for students.
The university plans to host a pregame fan festival on the north lawn of Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. OU’s “Party at the Palace” will start at 11 a.m. and end 30 minutes before kickoff.
