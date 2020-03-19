OU softball team could remain intact for 2021

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s softball season, typically good to stick around until late May to early June, met its demise last week amid rising concern over the country’s coronavirus disease outbreak.
It’s an unfortunate circumstance, OU coach Patty Gasso said during a Monday teleconference.
She and her roster, which finishes its incomplete season 20-4 on a 7-game winning streak, were reasonable in receiving the news.
“They were kind of shocked,” Gasso said. “There was no crying. A big part of that is I feel so solid about this team because they do get the big picture.”
This might not be the end for this particular squad.
Barring any transfers, it’s possible each player on OU’s 2020 roster could return next season.
An NCAA Division I panel recommended an extra year of eligibility be applied to all spring sport student-athletes last week, which was at the forefront of Gasso’s players’ minds.
“The first question was if they would get their eligibility back, and that was from the seniors,” Gasso said. “A lot of things have come out on social media. My only comment is I’m hoping for that. It looks like it could happen. But we have to sit and wait.”
A return for OU’s three seniors — outfielder Nicole Mendes and pitchers Giselle Juarez and Shannon Saile — would be a huge boost for the program heading into its 2021 season.
Mendes, a three-year starter for the Sooners, boasts a .357 career batting average with 174 hits, 13 home runs, 12 triples, 41 stolen bases and a .971 fielding percentage.
Juarez, who transferred from Arizona State to OU in 2019, went 28-4, struck out 269 batters and allowed a 1.39 ERA over 186.1 innings last season en route to a NFCA First-Team All-America selection.
Meanwhile, Saile, the Sooners’ primary 2019 closer and a Florida International transfer, finished 10-1 in her debut OU season with 126 strikeouts and a 1.42 ERA in 78.2 innings pitched.
Gasso hopes her seniors receive the opportunity to properly finish their Sooner careers. Although, it’s possible both Juarez and Mendes could return regardless of an NCAA eligibility waiver.
Juarez has appeared in 6.2 innings over five games this season while dealing with a bicep injury. She had surgery on the injured arm, giving Gasso high hopes her 2019 ace’s time in Norman is far from finished.
“We are expecting that Giselle will get a medical redshirt,” Gasso said. “So one way or the other, I expect Giselle to be back.”
Mendes has appeared in six games this season as she recovers from the anterior cruciate ligament injury she suffered in the fall. She’d also be a candidate for a medical redshirt.
Saile’s been busy carrying the pitching load for the Sooners. She’s appeared in 70 innings over 20 games.
If the opportunity arises, Gasso expects all three would come back.
It would create a headache for OU to manage a larger-than-usual roster, with five more freshmen set to arrive next season.
“The question is, how do you afford that through travel and scholarships, everything,” Gasso said. “How do you afford that? Who’s gonna afford that? How do we afford that? Is there gonna be a roster limit? And if that is the case, what are we supposed to do, cut people?”
Gasso says the transfer portal would likely become as active as ever.
And if parity wasn’t already prominent in the sport, the prospect of rosters staying intact for OU and every team will make it more difficult for anyone to be overly dominant in college softball.
“I foresee if seniors are allowed back for their senior year and get another opportunity, I just think things are gonna be a little bit wild out there,” Gasso said, “but every team will be better, I’ll tell you that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.