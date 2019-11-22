OU's Robertson shooting like she's the best

NORMAN — So many questions persist about the Oklahoma women.
They’re able to score in bunches, but can they defend?
They’re unafraid to push pace and make aggressive plays, but can they run against more athletic teams and can they attempt to make those plays without turning the ball over?
Those conundrums persist coming out of Wednesday’s 75-62 victory over Stephen F. Austin, tipped off Wednesday morning inside Lloyd Noble Center in front of several thousand elementary-aged school children from all over the state for OU’s annual Field Trip Day.
Yet, for all of those uncertainties, one thing appears inalterably clear.
Sophomore guard Taylor Robertson can absolutely shoot the ball. And not like, oh-she’s-a-good-shooter shoot the ball, but that she can shoot it historically.
The best long-distance shooter in Sooner women’s hoops history prior to Robertson’s arrival from McPherson (Kansas) High School was, take your pick, Aaryn Ellenberg, who made 376 of 975, both program highs, for a 37.6 percentage, or Pam Pennon, who played two years, finishing up in 1996 with a 49.4 single-season percentage and a 41.7% career mark, both program bests.
Four games into her sophomore season, Robertson’s poised to blow both of them away.
Wednesday, she made 4 of 6 attempts from beyond the arc, bringing her season mark to 54.1% (20 of 37) and her career figure to 47.7% (125 of 262), which just happens to be ever-so-slightly better than the all-time best NCAA career mark, man or woman, of 47.6% (262 of 55) posted by Notre Dame’s Alicia Raday from 2000 to 2003.
The NCAA doesn’t recognize career marks until a player’s made at least 150, but Robertson could get there quickly and if she can do it at the same rate she’s managed since getting to Norman, she’ll literally be the best 3-point shooter in the history of college basketball.
After the game, Robertson appeared unaware of her historical prowess.
“That’s really cool,” she said, “but it goes back to all the work I put in throughout my whole life.
“Not just, like, for this season, like in the summer, but like going back to when I was little and growing up. All of that work.”
Oklahoma coach Sherri Coale said Robertson’s “earned the right to make those baskets.”
“It’s like the 10,000-hour rule,” Coale said. “Eventually, that is so real that your belief — you don’t flinch … She has shot more than anybody on our team throughout her whole life.”
Wednesday, it was a barrage of 3-pointers that gave OU separation from SFA that would last the whole game.
The Sooners hit their first seven shots, among them five 3-pointers: two from Robertson, two from Ana Llanusa and one from point guard Kamryn Lemon.
OU would fall off its opening pace dramatically and eventually make just 41.7% (30 of 72) of its field goal attempts.
Still, Robertson, Llanusa and Lemon led, with the first two both finishing with a game-high 19 points and Lemon with 10 and four assists. Madi Williams finished with eight points and 16 rebounds.
Even as the Sooners slowed down, the Lady Jacks didn’t find their form until late.
At one point in the third quarter, they trailed the Sooners by 31 points, though SFA eventually outscored OU 44-29 after the half.
SFA got 18 points from Stephanie Visscher and 13 from Kennedy Harris.
The Sooners (3-1) play their first road game next, at Houston on Saturday.
The Cougars have split their first four games and haven’t helped themselves with a 3-point defense that allows 35.7% shooting from distance.
That could be good news for OU generally and Robertson specifically.
“She has a very special set of skills,” Coale said.
Thus far, historically special.
