OU's Prater receives preseason Big 12 honor

Oklahoma senior infielder Brylie Ware and sophomore pitcher Levi Prater were selected to the preseason All-Big 12 baseball team, which was released Wednesday.
Ware and Prater highlight a Sooner roster that was hit hard by graduation and the Major League Baseball Draft last June. OU is replacing top hitter Steele Walker, its entire starting outfield and five pitchers from the regular rotation.
Ware batted .331 with 20 doubles and 41 RBIs last season. Prater, a left-handed pitcher from Byng High School, was an All-Big 12 freshman selection last season after accruing a 3-4 record with a 4.09 ERA in 50.2 innings; he recorded 64 strikeouts to 28 walks.
The All-Big 12 team is voted on by league coaches, who can’t vote for their own players. Texas Tech led the conference with five selections.
OU opens the season Feb. 15-17 against Cal Poly at L. Dale Mitchell Park.
