OU's Grinch prefers the field over the coaching booth

NORMAN — Alex Grinch faced a choice at one point.
Did he want video games or real life?
As a young defensive coordinator, he liked the idea of calling a game from the coaching booth, hundreds of feet in the air. But this autumn at Oklahoma, he’ll begin another season coaching on the field.
Viewing from the press box “is almost a video game feel,” Grinch said. “You can’t touch it, you can’t obviously communicate with the guys one on one, but you see everything. You are not dependent on someone else’s eyes for issues that you see. Did that for a year and … in that second year, I liked the idea of the guys getting the same voice that they hear all week on the sideline.”
Grinch likened being on the field to an “all for one, one for all” approach.
Former OU defensive coordinator Mike Stoops went through the same transition but in reverse. After years of coaching on the field, he moved to the booth in 2015.
Grinch said the booth provided a place he could be in his “own world.” But he soon discovered a few distractions were OK.
“I found out was that less ‘me’ time was OK, kind of get out of my head a little bit,” he said said. “All of a sudden from that view, it’s football. Sometimes from the upper top view, you can make it [more complicated] than it is.”
• Welcome to the XFL: Former OU and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Landry Jones became the first player to join the XFL, it was announced Thursday.
Jones, 30, holds Big 12 career passing records in yards (16,646), completions (1,388) and touchdown passes (123). His 52 interceptions made him a touchy topic when discussing OU’s top QBs of all time.
Jones played for the Steelers for five seasons after being drafted in 2013.
Now, it’s widely expected he’ll rejoin former OU coach Bob Stoops, who’s coaching the XFL’s Dallas team. The league will sign seven more quarterbacks to fill out its eight teams, then hold a player draft in October. Coaches will select a QB before the draft.
• Where Ugwoegbu stands: True freshman Jack linebacker David Ugwoegbu, who is already 6 feet 4, 232 pounds, has turned heads in preseason camp.
The position’s still up for grabs but will be vital in Grinch’s defense, whether OU plays a three- or four-man front, outside linebackers coach Ruffin McNeill said.
Ugwoegbu has shined there.
“He wants to learn the concepts, the package,” McNeill said. “Physically, his height, length. I’m a really big length guy. I’ve always been for years, not just because of David, but I do love his length. He really has great athleticism.”
• Haselwood healthier: Freshman receiver Jadon Haselwood dealt with a minor ankle injury in the spring, but is back to full strength.
The 6-foot-2, 206-pound former five-star product from Ellenwood, Georgia, is coming along nicely.
“Him and the strength and nutrition staff did a wonderful job over the summer. He came back, he’s healthy now and he is in shape now,” outside receivers coach Dennis Simmons said. “All of those guys [Haselwood, Theo Wease, Trejan Bridges] have had their moments where they’ve done things where you are like, ‘Wow, this is why they got all of the ink that they did when they were in high school.’ It’s just a matter of getting them to do it on a consistent basis.”
