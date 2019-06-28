OU returns to Waco, where Baylor staged  near upset in 2017

NORMAN — Matt Rhule won once and lost 11 times during his first year as Baylor’s football coach, after inheriting a broken culture left over from the university’s sexual assault scandal.
It’s easy to forget he could easily have been 2-11 and knocked Oklahoma out of the 2017 College Football Playoff picture, had the Sooners not held on to a 49-41 victory decided in the fourth quarter. It was OU’s third-closest victory that season.
It wasn’t a fluke.
Rhule has the Bears trending upward after last season’s 7-6 record and Texas Bowl victory over Vanderbilt. Baylor isn’t what it was from 2011-14, when it consistently challenged for Big 12 supremacy, winning three of four meetings against the Sooners. But on the field, this looks like a promising autumn in Waco.
Rhule didn’t catch many breaks when he took the job in 2016. Roster turnover was just one piece of the shrapnel Art Briles’ tenure produced. But there was good news in January when receiver Chris Platt received a fifth year of eligibility, dating back to his ACL tear in 2017.
With better protection from the offensive line and a more disruptive defense — only Baylor (10) ranked lower among Big 12 teams than OU (11) in turnovers forced last season — an eight-win campaign or better seems feasible.
The Bears will also play home games against OU, West Virginia and Texas.
• When: Game 10 | Saturday, Nov. 16 (Time, TV: TBA) | McLane Stadium; Waco, Texas
• Why it’s No. 9: Baylor has won just three games in the series. It’s difficult to envision it returning to form from several years ago.
True, Rhule nearly beat Riley in 2017 on that steamy night when Baker Mayfield fired up the Bears during pre-game warmups by telling them “daddy” would have to “spank” them today. It was vintage Mayfield, and it nearly backfired on him.
But that dustup did little in the way of enhancing the rivalry from a broad standpoint. OU put up 66 points against the Bears last season in Norman.
McLane Stadium remains a beautiful setup, with its modern infrastructure and placement near the Brazos River. Maybe a late-season meeting bodes well for the Bears, too.
Magnolia Market is a fun Waco stop. The Buc-ee’s in Temple isn’t bad, either.
• Last time: Kyler Murray tied Mayfield’s school record by accounting for seven touchdowns. His efficiency rating of 348 became a new record — and he didn’t even start the game.
Murray infamously failed to set his alarm clock correctly and was late for a practice earlier that week. Due to team policy, he sat out the first series.
It didn’t matter. The Sooners punted that first series, Baylor muffed the return and set up a short OU score that kickstarted a 66-33 rout.
A look at the Bears
• The skinny: Baylor surrendered 39 sacks in 2018. Quarterback Charlie Brewer totaled 600 yards rushing, but his net gain wound up at 375 due to 225 negative yards. That must change for the Bears to be better.
But Brewer, leading rushers John Lovett and JaMycal Hasty and receivers Platt and Denzel Mims are all back. The offense looks promising.
• Best returning player: Brewer was the Big 12’s fifth-leading passer in 2018, totaling 3,019 yards and 19 TDs with nine interceptions.
Three of the four QBs ahead of him (Will Grier, Kyler Murray and Taylor Cornelius) are no longer in the league after moving forward with their careers.
• Biggest departure: Jalen Hurd wound up being such a weapon after his transfer from Tennessee that he out-shined receiver Denzel Mims, the Bears’ most dominant receiver in 2017.
Hurd was drafted 67th overall by the San Francisco 49ers after leading Baylor with 946 receiving yards. He was used creatively in the run game with 209 yards and three TDs on the ground.
