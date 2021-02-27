OU play saves day for Allen Mustangs

MCLOUD — At the end of football season, Brayden Tatum was the quarterback for the Allen Mustangs.
Tatum proved he can catch a pass just as well as he can throw one during Allen’s Class A Area Tournament battle with Tushka Thursday night at McLoud High School.
With just 2.3 seconds left in the game, Tatum rushed down the court and caught a perfect inbound pass from Gage Holder allowing Allen to run out the clock and preserve a tense 45-44 win over Tushka.
The Mustangs faced a rematch with No. 10 Velma-Alma in another area tournament elimination contest on Friday. The Comets sent the Mustangs to the loser’s bracket with a 62-54 win in a Class A Regional Tournament game last week in Allen.
“It was a big win for us. The kids are excited. Anything can happen in the playoffs,” said Allen head coach Greg Mills.
The veteran AHS coach said the last play went just as hoped. The Tigers had most of their attention on senior Chad Milne and Tatum broke free.
“That was exactly the plan. They were face-guarding us and we set a back pick. They were looking at Milne and Tatum goes deep. The kids executed it really well and the clock ran out,” he explained. “We run it all year. That’s our OU Sooner football play.”
The Mustangs were forced to play catchup. Tushka led 13-8 after the first quarter and 27-23 at halftime.
Allen outscored the Tigers 13-6 in a big third quarter and carried a 36-33 lead into the exciting final frame.
Milne led the way for Allen with 18 points, while Tatum finished with 10 points to go with his touchdown catch. Holder added seen points, including a 3-pointer, and Tagus Howard chipped in six. Coyt Bell scored four first-quarter points for the locals.
Tushka was led by Cole Simon, who sank four 3-pointers and finished with 13 points. Tagen Smith also reached double figures with 12 points and Seth Meadows tacked on eight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.