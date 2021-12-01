OU-OSU Preview Capsules

No. 14 Florida (6-0) vs.
Oklahoma (6-1)
Lloyd Noble Center • Norman
Wednesday, 7 p.m. CST
BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Florida looks to give Oklahoma its fifth straight loss to ranked opponents. Oklahoma’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 14 West Virginia Mountaineers 91-90 on Feb. 13. Florida has moved up to No. 14 in the latest AP rankings following wins over Cal, Ohio State and Troy last week.
TEAM LEADERS: Oklahoma’s Tanner Groves has averaged 14.9 points and 6.1 rebounds while Jalen Hill has put up 8.6 points and 6.7 rebounds. For the Gators, Colin Castleton has averaged 14.8 points, 10 rebounds and 2.8 blocks while Myreon Jones has put up 11.8 points.GIFTED GROVES: Groves has connected on 38.5 percent of the 26 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 16 over the last five games. He’s also converted 71.4 percent of his free throws this season.
BEHIND THE ARC: Oklahoma’s Umoja Gibson has attempted 42 3-pointers and connected on 38.1 percent of them, and is 8 for 19 over the last three games.
STREAK STATS: Oklahoma has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 76.7 points while giving up 47.7.
STINGY DEFENSE: Florida has held opposing teams to 55.7 points per game this year, the ninth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.
———o———
Wichita State (5-1) vs.
Oklahoma State (6-1)
Gallagher-Iba Arena • Stillwater
Wednesday, 7 p.m. CST
BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Tyson Etienne and Wichita State will battle Isaac Likekele and Oklahoma State. The sophomore Etienne has scored 23 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 15.4 over his last five games. Likekele, a senior, is averaging eight points over the last five games.
LEADING THE WAY: Etienne is averaging 15.5 points to lead the way for the Shockers. Ricky Council IV is also a primary contributor, putting up 10.2 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. The Cowboys have been led by Likekele, who is averaging 7.7 points and 5.9 rebounds.EFFECTIVE ETIENNE: Etienne has connected on 33.3 percent of the 48 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 14 of 36 over his last three games. He’s also made 73.9 percent of his foul shots this season.
THREAT FROM DEEP: Wichita State’s Dennis has attempted 30 3-pointers and connected on 26.7 percent of them, and is 7 for 24 over the last five games.
PASSING FOR POINTS: The Cowboys have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Shockers. Oklahoma State has an assist on 41 of 95 field goals (43.2 percent) across its previous three contests while Wichita State has assists on 31 of 75 field goals (41.3 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: The Oklahoma State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 27.9 percent of all possessions, which is the 12th-highest rate in the country. The Wichita State offense has turned the ball over on 21.2 percent of its possessions (ranked 286th among Division I teams).
