OU-OSU football will kick off at 6:30 p.m.

NORMAN — Bedlam is headed for primetime.
Oklahoma and Oklahoma State will kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21 at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The game will air on ABC.
Both the No. 18 Sooners (5-2) and No. 14 Cowboys (5-1) are off this week, likely ensuring a top-25 matchup between the programs.
The Sooners lead the all-time series 89-18-7 and have won five consecutive games against the Cowboys since 2015.
This year’s contest will mark the first time OU has hosted a primetime Bedlam game in Norman, according to OU historian Mike Brooks.
Oklahoma State has hosted seven night Bedlam meetings. Another Bedlam contest was hosted at night but was played at Taft Stadium in Oklahoma City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.