OU men's basketball team heading to Europe

Oklahoma men’s basketball has announced the team will be going on a 10-day trip to Europe to play three games against international competition in preparation for the season.
The team’s travels will include stops in Barcelona and Paris. The Sooners will be in Barcelona from Aug. 3-7, with a game against Matero Select Team on Aug. 4 and the Maresme Select Team on Aug. 6 at 7:30 p.m.
The Sooners will then play their final international game against the Paris All-Stars on Aug. 9.
The Sooners were also able to get a more complete picture of their non-conference schedule on Tuesday. ESPN Events announced that Oklahoma will face Nebraska in the first round of the ESPN Events Invitational on November 24.
The eight-team field was released on Monday, and included Florida State, Memphis, Ole Miss, Seton Hall, Siena and Stanford. The Sooners will face the Cornhuskers in the first game at 4 p.m.
Oklahoma hasn’t faced Nebraska since 2011 and holds a 104-83 record in the series. The two teams will advance to play either Memphis or Seton Hall depending on the results of the games.
The double elimination tournament will be held over three days on Thanksgiving weekend at ESPN World Wide of Sports Complex in Orlando, Fla., with the championship game being held on Sunday, November 27 at 12:30 p.m. CT.
Last season, the Sooners attended the Myrtle Beach Invitational and went 2-1 with a loss to Utah State on their way to a 19-16 season in head coach Porter Moser’s first season with the program.
Memphis and Seton Hall each made appearances in the NCAA Tournament in 2021, while the Sooners were the only team in the field to be invited to the NIT.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.