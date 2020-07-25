OU linemen Humphrey, Ealy land on Outland Trophy watch list

NORMAN — A pair of Oklahoma offensive linemen are preseason candidates for the Outland Trophy, which is awarded by the Football Writers Association of America.
OU center Creed Humphrey and tackle Adrian Ealy made the Outland Trophy watch list, released on Tuesday. The honor is presented annually to college football’s top interior lineman. Both offensive and defensive interior lineman are considered.
Humphrey, who hails from Shawnee, was a second-team All-America selection and a finalist for the Rimington Trophy, which is awarded to college football’s top center, last season. He was also the 2019 Big 12 Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year and did not allow a sack in 799 plays.
Humphrey is joined on the list by Ealy, who is a redshirt junior. Ealy was a backup on OU’s 2018 squad. He then emerged as the team’s starting right tackle in 2019 and earned second-team All-Big 12 honors for his role.
Both Humphrey and Ealy will play integral parts to a veteran OU offensive line that will protect a new starting quarterback this season.
They will also be an essential piece to junior Kennedy Brooks’ success this year. Brooks made the Doak Walker Award, which honors the nation’s top running back.
• DE Perkins makes Nagurski watch list: Oklahoma defensive end Ronnie Perkins earned a spot on the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list.
The award is presented by the Football Writers Association of America and given to the nation’s top overall defensive player each season.
Perkins is entering his junior year in Norman and boasts an ESPN freshman All-American selection in 2018 and second-team All-Big 12 honors last season.
The dynamic 6-foot-3 defensive end accounted for 13.5 tackles for loss in 2019 to go with six sacks and a forced fumble.
He is joined on the Nagurski Trophy watch list by the likes of Oklahoma State defensive back Kolby Harvell-Peel, Texas defensive back Caden Sterns and TCU defensive back Trevon Moehrig.
The Big 12 had 12 players on the watch list.
• 4-star WR Jordan Hudson commits to Oklahoma: Oklahoma has landed its second Class of 2022 commitment.
Jordan Hudson, a four-star receiver prospect from Garland, Texas, announced his verbal pledge to the Sooners via his Twitter account on Tuesday.
Hudson is the No. 15-ranked receiver and No. 102 overall prospect in the 2022 class, according to the 247Sports Composite.
Hudson, who’s listed at 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds, picked OU over myriad high-profile offers, which include Alabama, LSU, Oregon, Southern California and Texas.
Hudson joins four-star linebacker Kobie McKinzie, who committed Jan. 15, as the first two members of OU’s 2022 recruiting class.
