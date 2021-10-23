OU keys to game against Kansas club

NORMAN — Oklahoma hasn’t had much trouble with Kansas in recent years.
The Sooners have won all 16 matchups since 2000. They’ve won 78 of the 111 total matchups between both teams.
They come into Saturday’s game as 38-point favorites with a chance to improve to 8-0 on the season, which would be the first time since 2004. Here’s four things the Sooners need to do to win their 17th straight game against the Jayhawks:
1. Give Kennedy Brooks the ball
The senior running back has started the last two games.
He rushed for 370 yards on 45 carries and found the endzone three times over that span. He’s 9th nationally in yards per carry (6.95). He’s the Sooners leading rusher through seven games, and he’s been a significant factor.
Brooks came off the bench before the Texas game, but his recent performances suggest he’s earned the starting job moving forward. But earlier this week, Brooks said he’s not too concerned with starting as long as he can help the team.
“I’m comfortable regardless,” Brooks said Wednesday. “I’m not really worried about who starts. I’m not really worried about all that, getting the ball. I’m just here to do whatever I can for the team. That’s my job, that’s my only job is to better myself and help the team win. As long as I can do that, I’m happy and satisfied.”
His backfield partner, Eric Gray, should continue to see touches as well. But if Brooks finds success, the Sooners should have no issues with the Jayhawks.
2. Dominate on the offensive line
OU coach Lincoln Riley pointed to the offensive line as a major contributor to Caleb Williams’ success as the new starting quarterback.
“The biggest thing, to me, it all starts with having a pocket to actually be able to step up in and stay in,” Riley said Tuesday. “I don’t care if you have the greatest pocket presence in the history of mankind. If there’s not a pocket, there’s not a pocket. Here these last few weeks when Caleb’s played, more often than not there’s been a pretty good pocket.
“He’s done a good job in these two games, the linemen have done a great job of keeping it clean.”
After some up and down performances to start the season, the offensive line has played better the last two weeks. Starting center Andrew Raym pointed towards the offensive line growing more comfortable as the season has progressed.
“Honestly, I think that all comes down to preparation,” Raym said. “We really bought into that and learned a lot of new steps in our preparation and how to go into the game as prepared as possible. It worked out for us [against TCU] because everybody was comfortable and knew what they were doing on the field.”
3. Contain the Jayhawks’ running game
The defensive line has been one of the more consistent groups for the Sooners, but it struggled last week against TCU.
The Horned Frogs ran for 183 yards on 37 attempts, and the Sooners were unable to record a sack for the first time this season.
“Going back and watching this tape against TCU, we played better in the secondary than we played on the defensive front,” Riley said.
The Sooners shouldn’t have any issues getting to Kansas quarterback Jason Bean, but the defensive line will need to bounce back from its performance against TCU.
4. Keep away from injuries
Injuries aren’t usually something a team can control, but Riley is trying to minimize the risk.
The game against the Jayhawks will mark the Sooners’ eighth straight game, and the team won’t have a bye week until after next week’s game against Texas Tech. Sooners didn’t take the field for practice on Monday in an effort to manage the team’s workload.
The Sooners also still have key matchups with Baylor, Oklahoma State and Iowa State ahead of them. With several key players, particularly on defense, likely to miss today’s game, it’s important for the Sooners to make it to their bye week without additional injury.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.