OU hopes for another CFP rebound

NORMAN — Lincoln Riley walked into a press conference setting from the cold, with a few drops of rain on his University of Oklahoma hoodie. The past two days have been dark and chilly in Norman, both literally and figuratively.
The Sooners’ 48-41 upset loss at Kansas State last week has raised questions, primarily about defense. But OU’s mistakes were widespread and caused many to rethink where it belongs among the nation’s elite this season.
Riley spoke with reporters for a little more than 25 minutes Tuesday. None of his players or coordinators are available to media this week because he said he sensed they needed an opportunity to catch their breath.
With hopes of reaching a third consecutive College Football Playoff dimmed some, Riley said it’s time for his players to understand the “harsh sense of reality that we’ve got to go play” to their standard. But it’s also no time for panic.
Bob Stoops pulled Riley aside recently and told him that. For 18 seasons, Stoops heard as much about his 48 losses at OU than he did his 190 wins.
“Remember this,” Riley said. “Every loss at OU is shocking. Remember. Bob told me that the other day, after [the game]. He’s right. Rarely do we ever play a game that we’re not favored, and rarely do we play a game that everybody in the world doesn’t expect us to win.”
But OU expects itself to win, and its next act — with games against Iowa State (Nov. 9), Baylor (Nov. 16), TCU (Nov. 23) and Oklahoma State (Nov. 30) to close the season — will help write the story of graduate-transfer quarterback Jalen Hurts and first-year defensive coordinator Alex Grinch.
It will finish telling about a defense that attained redemption, then momentarily lost it in Manhattan, Kansas.
“If we don’t come in and do the specific things that we have set out as a defense to do, then this is what happens,” middle linebacker Kenneth Murray said after the game. “At the end of the day, we didn’t execut. We didn’t come in and play up to our standard, and we’ve got to go fix that.”
It will finish the tale about a team that looked unstoppable at times through its first seven games but came crashing down during its eighth.
Riley couldn’t remember another contest during his OU tenure where so many difference-making plays were made, just none by his team. The Sooners turned the ball over twice and haven’t forced a takeaway in four games.
Even the head coach and playcaller admitted mistakes. Riley wished he’d gotten the ball to running backs Trey Sermon and Kennedy Brooks more in the first two quarters, before it became too difficult in a lopsided second half.
“Games like that, they either rip you apart or bring you closer together. A lot of times there’s no middle ground,” Riley said. “It’s one of those deals where everyone — coaches, players, everyone involved — has got to look in the mirror and ask, ‘What do I need to do better for this team for it to play at its elite level?’ Then everybody’s got to take action on that and consistently take action. It’s not just one bye week or the next game. It’s gotta be consistent here through the end.”
The 2015, 2017 and 2018 teams that Riley worked on all overcame a midseason loss to reach the playoff. To replicate that, OU must at least clinch its fifth consecutive Big 12 championship, which no league team has ever done, and forget that Alabama, LSU and Ohio State all appear playoff-bound even with a loss.
The Sooners’ chances for a bounceback look more slim this time. But Riley’s trying to scrub that from his players’ brains. Knee-jerk reactions are normal after OU loses, he reminded everyone.
Players will have this weekend off to go home during the open date while coaches will feverishly recruit to offset what will be a busy December.
Riley’s ready to get back on the field, but he admits this a timely break.
“There’s also some things we need to do better as a team,” he said. “Some guys that need to get healthy. Some guys that need reps throughout the week to be ready for this closing stretch. There are certainly some advantages. We’re just going to look at it from the positive and have a great week.
“We know the blueprint, we know exactly what it takes to do it, but we have to put that in action with this team. This team’s got to take it forward. We’ve gotten off to a great start with that.”
