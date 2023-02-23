OU five-star QB Arnold helping bring 2023 class together

NORMAN — When asked about his first impressions of OU five-star quarterback Jackson Arnold, fellow mid-year enrollee Daylan Smothers couldn’t help but interrupt.
“That guy... He’s legit, man,” Smothers said Thursday. “I watched his highlights a couple times before we got here and I’m like, ‘Wow.’ He’s really impressive. He’s a leader. We got brought in together. We know the standard, the expectations. So we’re just holding each other accountable. He’s a really great guy. He’s really talented.”
Considering the already high expectations, Arnold seems to have made a good early impression on his teammates in more ways than one.
Arnold arrives in Norman as the most-heralded prospect in the Sooners’ incoming class. He’s the No. 4 quarterback in the 2023 class and the No. 8 overall prospect, per 247 Sports’ composite rankings. After he officially signed in December, OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby referred to him as the future ‘“face of Oklahoma.”
Arnold, along with 14 other incoming freshmen, officially enrolled in classes in January, nearly a year after he committed to the Sooners. After a few weeks on campus, Arnold is getting adjusted to his new schedule and his workouts with OU strength and conditioning coach Jerry Schmidt.
“It’s been awesome,” Arnold said. “Everything I expected (and) a little bit more, too. Schmidty’s workouts are pretty tough. Obviously you hear the social media talk and it;s true. His workouts are tough. It’s good, though. It’s good for your body and it gets you prepared. Install’s been going great. School’s been going great. I’ve adapted really well, adjusted really well. I’ve had a lot of fun this past month so far.”
One person that’s helped with the transition is Peyton Bowen. The five-star safety was teammates with Arnold at Guyer High School in Denton, Texas.
The two aren’t just teammates again with the Sooners. They’re roommates, too.
“Definitely I attribute part of that adaptability for me here, getting comfortable here, (is) having a familiar face around me at all times,” Arnold said. “If something goes wrong with school or something makes me uncomfortable, coming back to my dorm and seeing somebody that I already know and already had a connection with before is really helpful.”
Arnold isn’t just getting himself acclimated. He’s helping his new teammates get adjusted, too.
OU coach Brent Venables called the 2023 class a “close group,” and a big reason for that is Arnold’s leadership.
“He’s a guy that is going to quickly earn both the trust of his teammates (and the) respect of his teammates, which I believe respect is the greatest thing you can have in the locker room,” Venables said. “He quickly has, in a short period of time, earned the respect of his teammates through his work and his actions and his humility.”
That leadership, and commitment to bringing the class together, began way before he arrived on campus. Arnold reached out to Smothers prior to going on their official visit together, and that meant a lot to the four-star running back.
“I got to hang out with him a bit there,” Smothers said. “Knowing how locked-in he’s been and trying to get on the playbook ASAP, it just lets you know he’s all-in on the program. It makes you want to come along. We’re building right now. Everybody knows the expectations of that. Jackson Arnold is definitely a firm leader of that.”
That mindset of bringing the team together began when Arnold was in high school.
“(I’m) definitely coming in and just stepping up and making sure everybody’s close,” Arnold said. “These are the guys I’m going to be with four years. We’ve got to get close together for now and while we’re here on campus and for the future, too.”
“The class is really close and (we’re) bonding with the older guys, too. The whole team is super closely-bonded. It’s a close-knit team. We’re all playing for each other.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.