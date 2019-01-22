OU coach Lincoln Riley calls racist video 'sickening'

Oklahoma football players have spoken out since a video surfaced online Friday showing a University of Oklahoma student wearing blackface and using a racial slur.
OU coach Lincoln Riley condemned the video Sunday and said he was proud of his players voicing their opinions.
“I encourage them to not be afraid, to speak their mind,” Riley said. “There’s real issues out there and these are going to be (some of) the guys that are going to be handling these issues as they grow up in that generation. You always want to see it get better and I think we’ve got some guys on our team that are absolutely going to make this place better.
“As far as my reactions to (the video), it’s sickening. It’s … You hate it. You just do on every level.”
OU President James Gallogly also condemned the video, but his official response, in which he said the students involved have offered to apologize, drew a stark reaction from various OU athletes. As of Sunday, no official school punishment had been handed down to either student involved.
“Unacceptable…Consequences need to be given,” OU linebacker Kenneth Murray wrote in a tweet responding to Gallogly’s statement.
“Their actions need consequences,” senior receiver and former Norman North standout Nick Basquine wrote in a similar response to the statement.
• QB timeline: OU’s quarterback situation experienced a roller-coaster two weeks once Riley realized Kyler Murray would turn professional in either football or baseball.
Riley said Murray informed him of his decision roughly a week and a half ago. At that point, Riley began looking into the NCAA transfer portal because he wanted to add an older, more experienced quarterback.
Ultimately, former OU backup quarterback Austin Kendall transferred to West Virginia as the Sooners received a commitment from former Alabama quarterback and graduate transfer Jalen Hurts. Riley said he had multiple talks per day with Kendall as the situation unfolded and was actually the one who encouraged Kendall to enter the transfer portal.
Kendall sought a transfer to Big 12 conference foe West Virginia, but Riley initially blocked his attempt at immediate eligibility before relenting.
“There was a point in time where I was not ready to grant him that,” Riley said. “I think I was pretty honest throughout the entire time that I haven’t made a final decision yet, I’m trying to get to that place. Because, personally, the human element? I wanna [grant him immediate eligbility], I love the kid. Austin Kendall was great here. I loved every minute that he was here. His family was great. He was a very positive member of this team. And I didn’t want him to go.”
Riley said “the human element” was the deciding factor in granting Kendall a full release.
“It got to a point I could come to terms with it in my mind where it wouldn’t be an awful thing for [OU] too,” Riley said. “It’s one of the toughest things about this job. I’m not complaining about it. You’ve gotta make tough decisions, as we’ve seen … You’ve gotta try to do the best that you can for individual people but also maintain doing the best for this place and all of the people here and all of the people who have been here and all of the people that will be here.”
• Staff structure: With the hiring of defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, cornerbacks coach Roy Manning and inside linebackers coach Brian Odom, OU’s on-field defensive staff is set.
Grinch will coach safeties, former interim defensive coordinator Ruffin McNeill will coach outside linebackers and Calvin Thibodeaux will coach the defensive line. McNeill and Thibodeaux had split the defensive line before McNeill took over as coordinator last fall.
Thibodeaux and McNeill will be the only two defensive coaches remaining from last year’s staff.
• Glad to be back: When returning to his former school, Odom walked into an OU football facility he didn’t recognize. He played for the Sooners from 2000-01, redshirting on the 2000 national championship team.
“You look visually, you see this and you walk in the building and obviously it’s very impressive,” Odom said. “It doesn’t get any better than this … This program has continued to rise and the level of expectations have continued to rise with it. Coach [Bob] Stoops came in here and I was fortunate enough to be part of the early years with that and to be able to see this program continue to rise and meet those expectations, it’s truly impressive. Then Lincoln takes over, and it’s really impressive what he’s done.”
Odom is a former Ada High School standout.
• Secondary split: OU will divide coaching duties in the secondary for the first time in four seasons.
Manning believes that has benefits. The Michigan graduate who coached outside linebackers at UCLA last season appreciates the one-on-one teaching involved.
“I think the more hands-on you can get in each position, obviously there is carryover, there is a lot of position-specific things that I think when you’re balancing time that you get to practice and get to meet that if you’re able to split it up, makes it nice for the kids, and they’re learning,” Manning said.
