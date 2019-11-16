OU-Baylor: 5 things to watch

NORMAN — Four years after Oklahoma and Baylor played a pivotal November game, the programs have another one today.
The undefeated Bears play host to the 8-1 Sooners at McLane Stadium for a primetime Big 12 showdown.
The winner’s College Football Playoff hopes will receive a boost, while a loss could put either team out of the hunt.
Here are five things to watch between OU and Baylor:
1 OU’s running backs: The Sooners will be without Trey Sermon the rest of their 2019 season with a leg injury.
The junior had 385 yards rushing on 54 carries and four touchdowns before exiting OU’s game against Iowa State with the injury.
How the Sooners recover from losing their most experienced running back will be important to watch as they go up against the unbeaten Bears. Although, Sermon’s usage in OU’s offense has dwindled over the past month.
Sermon carried the ball 11 times in a 45-20 win over Kansas on Oct. 5. After that, his carries have gradually shrunk top five against West Virginia, three against Kansas State and just one against Iowa State.
At running back, OU will likely rely on Kennedy Brooks, who had his best game of the season against the Cyclones last week. Brooks rushed for 132 yards on 15 tries and scored a touchdown.
Jalen Hurts, OU’s leading rusher with 869 yards this season, should also remain a staple in the Sooner rushing attack.
2 OU’s offense vs. Baylor’s defense: Who doesn’t love a good battle of best against best?
The Sooner offense and the Bear defense are statistically the best in the Big 12. The Sooners are averaging a conference-leading 48.4 points per game, which is also good for second in the country. The Bears, on the other hand, have the Big 12’s best scoring defense at 19.0 points allowed per game, which ranks No. 17 nationally.
OU has scored at least 34 points in each of its nine games this season. The most points Baylor’s defense has given up in a single game this year was 30 to Texas Tech.
The superior unit could be the difference in this one, especially if the Sooner defense struggles to hold up their end of the game.
3 Can OU create a turnover?: OU’s defense went another game without a turnover. And no, Parnell Motley’s game-saving interception on Iowa State’s last-minute two-point try does not count in the box score as a takeaway.
But maybe Motley’s clutch play is the confidence boost OU’s defense needs to end its turnover drought against the Bears.
Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer has only thrown four interceptions this season, the same as OU’s Hurts.
You’d think something eventually has to give for the Sooner defense, with coordinator Alex Grinch’s emphasis on turnovers. Those efforts have yet to materialize, but under the lights of a primetime road game wouldn’t be a bad time for OU to start.
4 Playoff implications: How this game is perceived to the College Football Playoff committee is important for the Sooners.
The Bears are a bit undervalued as an undefeated team, so there’s a bit of a double-edged sword at play.
A dominant OU win might validate the committee’s thinking that the Bears benefited from a soft schedule to start the year, thus not a “great” win for OU. A close game might warrant more concern for the Sooners, whose best victory —Texas — is far from a playoff contender after they were punished for only beating Iowa State by a point last week.
How this game unfolds could be a huge bump to OU’s playoff resume. The Bears’ No. 13 ranking in the latest CFP poll, though, should be a bit of a disappointment to OU, looking for a marquee win.
5 Hurts’ mentality: Hurts may have had his most candid postgame press conference of the season last week after OU survived Iowa State.
It seems to be a positive trend for the quarterback, who likely knows one more regular-season loss could put OU completely out of the national title race.
Hurts has shown he might not be as elite a passer as Baker Mayfield or Kyler Murray, yet the numbers still say he’s been more accurate (73.3 pass-completion percentage) and picking up more yards per play (13.3) than the offenses run by his predecessors nine games the season.
