OU baseball denied NCAA regional berth

NORMAN — Oklahoma third baseman Brylie Ware was hopeful.
“We’ve got a decent chance,” he said last Thursday.
Two seats down, his coach, Skip Johnson, lobbied for his team’s inclusion in an NCAA baseball regional.
But the selection committee determined the Sooners don’t belong.
OU’s season is over after the NCAA left it out of the 64-team field revealed Monday. It was largely expected after an 0-2 performance at the Big 12 tournament in Oklahoma City last week.
The Sooners were soundly beaten by Baylor and TCU by a combined score of 23-5 and finished with a 33-23 record, after getting thumped 15-3 by the Horned Frogs in an elimination game.
OU last missed the NCAA tournament in 2016 and has been left out four times in the past 10 years.
The NCAA committee couldn’t overlook OU’s 4-12 record against top-50 RPI teams. Even with that black mark, the Sooners had been considered a firm bubble team and were positioned to make the field during the conference tournament lead-up, provided they won there.
Instead, another Big 12 team played that role. TCU became the field’s surprise team, reaching 32-26 on the year after three wins last week with two against NCAA tournament teams (Oklahoma State, Baylor).
OU was left wondering what one or two wins could have done.
“At the beginning of the year we dominated teams, and that’s still in us,” sophomore pitcher/designated hitter Cade Cavalli said after losing to Baylor last week. “We can go do that. We’ve just got to get it out ourselves right now.”
Johnson seemed confident if his team were selected to a regional, it would shake off its rough week in OKC. OU’s staff earned-run average ranked in the top 20 nationally, compensating for an offense that suffered through a number of dry spells but had been resurgent lately.
“Our pitching staff could match up with a lot of people,” Johnson said. “When you start seeing people you haven’t seen all year long, it’ll be a lot different.”
Johnson also lobbied for the Big 12, which is No. 2 in conference RPI. He felt more teams should be selected as a result. Five Big 12 teams made an NCAA regional and three — Texas Tech (No. 8 national seed) Oklahoma State (No. 9) and West Virginia (No. 15) — will host one.
West Virginia is hosting for the first time since 1955.
It’s the most Big 12 regional hosts since 2008 and the 18th time in 23 years the league has had at least five teams participate in regionals.
Before the conference tournament, Johnson wondered why the league wasn’t getting the benefit of the doubt from baseball experts projecting NCAA regionals.
The Big 12 had the nation’s top conference RPI in basketball this season. Six of the 10 schools made the NCAA tournament as a result.
But Johnson, who dealt with losing 55 percent of OU’s pitching, its entire starting outfield and the heart of its batting order from 2018-19, also acknowledged that the Sooners put themselves here.
They did themselves no favors with their finish.
“We made the mistake of giving it to somebody else and letting those guys make that decision,” Johnson said. “When you do that, you’ve got to take the decision they make.”
