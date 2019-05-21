OU advances to Super Regionals after wake-up call

NORMAN — Wisconsin’s first pitch of the day sailed over the left field wall and tapped the scoreboard at Marita Hynes Field.
Oklahoma senior Sydney Romero supplied the leadoff solo shot. And it seemed to be a solid omen for OU in its efforts to eliminate Wisconsin Sunday.
The Badgers, led by pitcher Kaitlyn Menz, blanked the Sooners for the rest of the regional contest and forced a winner-take-all game later in the afternoon.
The wake-up call might’ve been beneficial, however, for an OU team that hasn’t lost since Feb. 22.
“It was important for us to have our backs against the wall,” OU coach Patty Gasso said. “Not that we planned it that way, but I think it worked out well for us because we’ve just been blah. And when you have your back against the wall, it’s a character builder.”
OU’s clubhouse was quiet after its 2-1 loss to Wisconsin. Gasso and her coaching staff met to discuss what their message would be to their team after losing for the first time after 41 consecutive wins.
What followed was OU’s coaches ensuring the roster didn’t lose hope with another game to play in 30 minutes.
Gasso felt a positive shift from her team. They weren’t as down or concerned with their season on the line.
“They were laughing and having a good time,” Gasso said. “And just going to back to who they are. That was refreshing. When I saw that, I felt pretty confident that we’re back.”
The Sooners didn’t immediately jump on the Badgers in the second game. Romero put OU on the board in the third inning with a sacrifice foul out to score fellow senior Raegan Rogers. OU freshman Grace Green then hit a solo homer in the top of the fourth.
The runs were enough to push the Sooners past the Badgers 2-0 and advance them to the NCAA Super Regionals, where they’ll meet Northwestern.
The Sunday doubleheader presented plenty of lessons to OU, which hasn’t faced many obstacles this season like the one it did against Wisconsin.
Green, who’s never been in as crucial of a situation, made a timely adjustment in between games. OU assistant JT Gasso stressed to his hitters not to press so much and play looser against Menz.
The freshman Green took it to heart and felt good swinging at the pitch she sent over the left field wall.
“The biggest thing is staying calm up there,” Green said, “and just trusting what I can do and trusting what this team can do because they’re amazing.”
Giselle Juarez’s Game 2 performance was vital to the Sooners’ success as well.
Juarez let up a run and earned her first loss of the season as the Sooners’ closer in the 2-1 loss to the Badgers.
She came into relieve Shannon Saile, who was the first pitcher out of the bullpen after OU sat its starter, Mariah Lopez, after 4.2 innings.
Juarez couldn’t help OU avoid a second game on Sunday. Gasso and pitching coach Jennifer Rocha still tabbed her to start the next contest, which went much better for the junior.
“You want to close (Game 1) with (Giselle), who’s been hot,” Gasso said. “But she hasn’t really been in closer roles. So, this was good for her to learn that we need these guys any time, any place, any inning. And it was a lesson that she learned, but it also made her determined to come out here and make it right.”
Juarez locked in for seven innings, threw eight strikeouts and shut out Wisconsin in the winner-take-all match.
Every bit of it was necessary to the Sooners’ faith to extend their season, as the offense sputtered at times in the second game and left runners stranded.
“It gives us a lot of confidence knowing that maybe we might not score five runs,” Green said. “We might only score one or two. Knowing that she can hold them to one run or no runs, it gives us a lot of confidence.”
OU now must beat Northwestern in a best-of-three series.
The winner will advance to the Women’s College World Series, and Wisconsin’s near takedown of Oklahoma might’ve been exactly what the Sooners needed as they enter next weekend.
“I’m really proud of this team,” Gasso said. “... Having our backs against the wall, I think right now was probably the most valuable thing that’s happened to us all season.”
