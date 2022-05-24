OSU's Maxwell keeps Mean Green lineup in check

STILLWATER — Kelly Maxwell had to shake up her strategy against a familiar North Texas lineup.
When the Oklahoma State softball team played in Denton, Texas, during the regular season, the Mean Green’s batters cracked the code to her rise ball, she said. To limit North Texas in the postseason, the Cowgirls’ ace needed to bewilder her opponents with something else.
In the final game of the Stillwater Regional, Maxwell gained an advantage with a pitch she had incorporated into her arsenal during the fall.
“Being able to throw my changeup today so effectively, I was able to offset them as hitters,” Maxwell said.
Maxwell’s deceptive mix of pitches kept the Mean Green from adding one run. The Cowgirls blazed past North Texas, 2-0, on Sunday afternoon at Cowgirl Stadium, emerging as the champion of the Stillwater Regional as Maxwell claimed her 10th complete-game shutout win of the season.
No. 7 OSU cruised through the regional with three straight victories to secure its status as a super regional host.
The Cowgirls, competing as the visiting team despite their higher standing, needed time to activate their bats. Through the first five innings, OSU did not score and stranded four runners on base, but Maxwell, a redshirt junior from Friendswood, Texas, kept her team from falling behind.
She threw 15 strikeouts, her highest total since she set the program’s seven-inning record with 18 against Kansas on April 15.
As the Mean Green (37-16) managed only two hits, they couldn’t stand still and hope for Maxwell to toss several balls outside the zone, either – she allowed no walks. Sixty-seven, or nearly 75%, of her 91 pitches were strikes.
The Mean Green had its best chance to score in the bottom of the fourth when Byng High School product Molly Rainey led off with a double to right field. She went ot third on a flyout by Tayla Evans but was stranded by yet another Maxwell K.
With Maxwell (18-4) propping up their defensive fortress, the Cowgirls didn’t need an explosive game on offense, but someone had to break the scoreless tie.
In the sixth inning, designated player Miranda Elish accepted that responsibility.
With two outs and a full count, Elish stood at the plate as applause and “Go Miranda” chants swelled in the crowd around her. She smashed a solo home run over the right-field wall to give OSU a 1-0 lead. The ball sailed past the wooden decks in the right outfield and hopped into the creek behind Cowgirl Stadium.
Elish, who has been unable to pitch since April 24 because of a bicep injury, has maintained her role of boosting the Cowgirls’ offense.
Elish’s “monster hit,” as Gajewski described it, would have been enough to escape the Mean Green, but the Cowgirls provided a cushion with an unearned run in the top of the seventh.
No. 10 Clemson, OSU’s next opponent, walloped Louisiana, 8-0, in five innings to win its first regional in program history.
Note: Ada News sports editor Jeff Cali contributed to this report.
