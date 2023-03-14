OSU women dancing in Indiana

STILLWATER — Sitting side-by-side in a crowded room on the upper level of Gallagher-Iba Arena, members of the Oklahoma State women’s basketball program waited to hear the Cowgirls’ named called for an NCAA Tournament birth.
Less than 14 minutes later – 13 minutes and 47 seconds – that’s exactly what they heard.
“At the beginning, I was like, ‘Why is my heart just beating?” Cowgirls fifth-year guard Naomie Alnatas said. “I mean, we made the tournament. I don’t know why, but my heart was just going crazy.”
“When you see your name up there, it’s just a lot of joy and happiness.”
The Cowgirls were tabbed as the No. 8 seed in the Greenville 2 Region, giving them a Round of 64 matchup against ninth-seeded Miami on Saturday in Bloomington, Indiana. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m.
OSU coach Jacie Hoyt, in her first year at the helm of the program, led the Cowgirls to a mark of 21-11, including a fourth-place finish in the Big 12 at 10-8. They’ll now match up with the Hurricanes, who enter March Madness at 19-12 overall and 11-7 in the ACC.
But it wasn’t about who the Cowgirls were going to play. It never was. Hoyt and Co. were just happy to see their names pop across the screen. That was never expected of a program that finished 9-20 overall and 3-15 in the Big 12 a season ago.
“I can’t even put it into words,” Hoyt said. “When you work so hard for something, and to see it all come to fruition, it’s just amazing. It’s excitement, joy, relief – it’s just everything kind of wrapped up into one.”
