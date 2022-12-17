OSU recovering from wave of transfer portal losses

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State football is shoring up its roster for 2023 after more than a dozen Cowboys had announced intentions to enter the transfer portal.
And Mike Gundy’s staff is trying to do that by the same means in which they have lost players.
After a weekend of hosting players on visits to the Stillwater campus, the coaching staff received a pair of commitments from players recently entering the transfer portal.
Kasey Dunn dipped back into the portal for a wide receiver from a familiar university.
The OSU offensive coordinator and receivers coach picked up a portal commitment from De’Zhaun Stribling from Washington State – the same program from which Dunn plucked Tay Martin, who is on the San Fransisco 49ers’ practice squad after an All-Big 12 season a year ago.
In his two seasons with the Cougars, Stribling had 95 catches for 1,073 yards and 10 touchdowns. The Hawaii native has two years of eligibility remaining, and had not taken a redshirt year in his two years at Washington State. He was listed at 6-foot-3, 204 pounds on the Cougars’ official website.
Coming out of high school, Stribling was considered a three-star prospect and was a top 300 receiver in the 247Sports composite ratings. He had chosen WSU over offers from Hawaii, San Diego State and Wake Forest.
The Oklahoma State offense also picked up some depth in the running back room following the announcement of starting tailback Dominic Richardson’s departure.
Western Michigan running back Sean Tyler committed to the Cowboys via social media shortly before the Stribling commitment.
Tyler will arrive in Stillwater with just one year of eligibility remaining, but will instantly become the most veteran player in the running back room.
In the past two seasons, Tyler totaled 2,157 rushing yards with 16 rushing touchdowns for the Broncos out of the MAC.
Listed at 5-foot-8, 185 pounds on the Western Michigan website, Tyler was also utilized in the passing game under the previous Broncos coaching staff. He had 43 catches for 338 yards and a trio of touchdowns in his four years with Western Michigan.
The Illinois native was a three-star prospect coming out of high school in 2019, and considered the 106th tailback in the 247Sports composite ratings – though 247Sports had him rated as the 49th-best running back within its own ratings. He chose the Broncos over offers from Eastern Michigan and South Dakota State (out of the FCS).
The latest portal commitments give the Cowboys three transfer commitments just over a week before National Signing Day, which will be Dec. 21.
The OSU defense had received a commitment last week from University of Tulsa linebacker Justin Wright. He was the Golden Hurricane’s leading tackler this past season with 101.
Wright was also one of his team’s top contributors in forcing turnovers. He was tied for the team lead with two interceptions, and second on the squad with two fumble recoveries. He also had two sacks on the season.
The trio of transfers brings Oklahoma State’s total of commitments to 16 for the 2023 recruiting class. With so many Cowboys entering the portal, the program has the potential of signing 32 new players to this upcoming class if they so choose.
