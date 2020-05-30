OSU quarterback entering NCAA transfer portal

STILLWATER — According to a report by Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports, Oklahoma State quarterback Brendan Costello plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal.
Costello redshirted last year in his first year in Stillwater.
Listed at 5-foot-11, 194 pounds, Costello hails from San Clemente, California. He had received offers out of high school from Air Force, Army and Georgia, according to 247Sports.
Not only was it going to be difficult for Costello to crack the starting lineup at quarterback with redshirt sophomore Spencer Sanders having so much success last year, but working to be the backup might have also been a mighty task for Costello.
Fellow Californian Shane Illingworth arrived on campus this spring – and got in at least one practice before the pandemic halted sports – as a highly-touted recruit.
Illingworth, a Norco, Californai, native, registered at 6-foot-5, 226 pounds by Oklahoma State. He was a four-star recruit by the 247Sports composite – the sixth-ranked pro-style quarterback in the 2020 class – and had offers from most Pac-12 Conference schools, as well as Arkansas and Louisville.
The departure of Costello would bring Oklahoma State to four quarterbacks on roster, with redshirt sophomore Shaun Taylor and redshirt freshman Peyton Thompson likely projected behind Sanders and Illingworth.
