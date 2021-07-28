OSU president blasts OU on SEC move

MENA [ndash]Mr. Robert Lee Medcalf, age 80, of Mena, Arkansas, passed away on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at his home. On Aug. 8, 1940, he was born in Waurika, Oklahoma to Murray and Ruby (Haughey) Medcalf. Robert as well as many of the Medcalf siblings lived at the Ahloso "Y" area and the "Do…