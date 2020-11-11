OSU overcomes obstacles to escape Kansas State

ADA [ndash] On Tuesday, November 3, 2020, Roland Verdale Fowler, loving husband and father of two, passed away at age 75. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, November 9, 2020 at Event 101 (Formerly First Christian Church) located at 101 E. 13th St. in Ada, with Bro. Ed Bray offi…