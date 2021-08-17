New Ada head football coach Brad O’Steen said his team has a lot to work on now that they’re having padded practices on a regular basis. However, he feels like the Cougars are slowly but surely headed in the right direction.
“I think our kids of done really good. They work really hard,” O’Steen told The Ada News at the Cougars’ annual Media Day Saturday morning. “The effort is there. We have a long ways to go, but we’re crawling that way.”
Ada had its first padded practice on Friday after ending non-padded practice on a high note.
“We had four really, really good days of non-padded practice. Yesterday (the first day with pads), we came out with great effort but we were a little sluggish. But we’re tired because we’ve been working so hard,” O’Steen said.
“I’m very pleased with them to this point,” he continued. “We’re a little behind fundamentally. We have a lot of fundamental things we have to work on. But those things we can fix. We’re excited about where we’re headed.”
There were over 40 players present at Media Day with at least three missing due to family plans. While those numbers are up from the first day he landed on campus, O’Steen hopes his headcount continues to grow each year.
“We just have to get them out and get our numbers back up, but really that starts at the younger ages,” he said. “Our junior high coaches and players are really working hard. All of our coaches are working hard. But there are a lot of things you need a good offseason to fix.”
The August schedule
Ada’s final two sets of two-a-day practices were yesterday and today from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The first day of school is Wednesday and practice is scheduled from 3 p.m. to approximately 5:30 p.m. when school is in session.
Ada will participate in the Newcastle Football Classic scrimmage Friday night.
A rapid-fire series of plays from each team — Ada, Bridge Creek, Tecumseh and the host Racers — will begin with JV from 5:15-5:55 p.m. and varsity from 5:55 to 6:40 p.m.
Bridge Creek and Tecumseh will then play two 15-minute quarters with a running clock (except in the final minute of each quarter) followed by Ada facing Newcastle under the same format at 8 p.m.
Ada’s seventh and eighth-grade football teams will scrimmage at Noble on Aug. 24 and the high school Cougars will participate in the Noble Football Preview on Aug. 26. That scrimmage also includes the host Bears, Durant, Tecumseh and Del City.
Ada’s freshmen and junior varsity squads will scrimmage from 5:30 to 6:30 in a rapid-fire format and teams will rotate in every 11 minutes.
Tecumseh and Durant varsity teams will battle beginning at 7:30 p.m. in two 15 minutes halves with a running clock (except for the final two minutes of each half). There will be no live kicking game. Each team will begin at the 25-yard line.
Ada and Noble will battle at approximately 8:30 p.m. in the same format.
The Cougars kick off the 2021 regular season on Sept. 3 when old rival Ardmore visits Norris Field.
Freshmen faces
The Ada freshmen football team has been practicing with the varsity squad almost every day. O’Steen said don’t be surprised if a few of them start playing on Friday nights.
“I think there’s a possibility with a couple maybe. Those guys are developing. We just have to make sure they’re mature enough to play at this level,” he said.
An IT sighting
One couldn’t help but notice the unusual design on the backplate of senior Trey Ivy. He was sporting the famous Stephen King horror movie clown “IT” on his equipment during Media Day.
Sources told the Ada News that the IT backplate was handed down by former Cougar football player Earl Battles.
For those not familiar, the IT character in the movie is an ancient cosmic evil clown which preys upon the children of Derry, Maine, roughly every 27 years, using a variety of powers that include the ability to shapeshift, manipulate reality and go unnoticed by adults.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.