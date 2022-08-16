After asking a few players and Ada High football head coach Brad O’Steen to gauge where the 2022 Cougars are compared to this time last year, they were all in agreement.
This year’s Ada team is far, far ahead of last year’s squad at this same time.
“100 times ahead,” one player said.
“Light years ahead,” another player said.
“It’s night and day,” O’Steen told The Ada News at the Cougars’ 2022 Media Day held Saturday morning at the Craig McBroom Football Complex.
In all fairness, it’s a completely different situation now than it was last fall.
“Nothing against last year’s team, but we were kind of behind the 8-ball a little bit,” O’Steen explained.
O’Steen officially took over on July 5 last summer and he and his new staff had to hit the ground running.
“July 5th was our first day with them and it’s hard to fix everything in six weeks,” he said. “Given a full calendar year, we’ve been able to develop not only in the weight room but in the mindset we need to have.”
Friday was the first time the Cougars put on the pads for a workout and O’Steen loved the intensity his players showed during the hard-hitting session. But he said the whole week of two-a-day practices have gone really well.
“We’ve had a really, really good week of two-a-day practices. Our kids seem focused,” O’Steen said. “We wore pads on Friday and had a really good, physical day. I’m really excited about where we are right now. I think we’re a little ahead of where I even thought we would be at this point.”
Excitement was in the air during the Media Day session where players took photos for the school, their local newspaper and of course the throng of Cougar moms in attendance.
O’Steen said the good preseason workouts so far are directly related to the hard work most of his team put in throughout Summer Pride sessions.
“Most of our guys had a really good offseason and a really good summer and are showing big strides,” he said. “I’m really proud of them. They’re focused. They’re hungry and they’re ready to go.”
On to Marlow Friday
The Cougars travel to Marlow at 6:30 p.m. Friday for a scrimmage between the host Outlaws and Class 4A Bridge Creek. Marlow won a Class 2A State championship last year.
O’Steen said this scrimmage won’t be as fast-paced as some in the past.
“I don’t like going to the rapid-fire scrimmages. They go so fast it doesn’t give you a chance to coach and fix your problems,” he said. “I just didn’t want to rush us.”
O’Steen said it gives his coaching staff the chance to fine-tune some things as they go.
“We don’t want to be good at a lot of stuff. Let’s be great at a few things,” he said.
Roster full of freshmen
No such record likely exists, but this sports writer believes Ada’s preseason roster contains a school-record 20 freshmen. A total of 61 players are currently listed on the roster.
“We have several freshmen right now that are in backup roles. It’s a very talented young group. We just have to find out and see if they’re ready or not,” O’Steen said of the large group. “If they’re not, we’re not going to throw them in a bad situation. We feel like there’s a few right now that are going to get some looks with the varsity guys.”
