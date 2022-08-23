MARLOW — The Ada High football team finally got to battle someone besides themselves during a scrimmage with host Marlow and Bridge Creek last Friday and head coach Brad O’Steen gave the Cougars a passing grade for their performance.
“Overall, I was very, very pleased with our effort. Running to the football and blocking until the whistle blows — those types of things were really, really good,” O’Steen said.
O’Steen loved the way his players were in attack mode right from the start.
“Our intensity level was really good. Our physicality was really good,” he said. Last year I felt like we were having to really push them to be physical and go attack people. Last night we did that. We had to kind of pull the reins back on them a little bit.”
It wasn’t all roses. There were busted assignments and far too many penalties that needed to be addressed.
“We have to clean some things up. We had a lot of holding calls so we have to work on getting our hands inside,” he said. “We had some mental busts. We just need to fine-tune some things. Run cleaner routes ... those types of things. Every position has things they need to work on. Just fundamentals stuff.”
O’Steen said the Cougars ran a very vanilla offense for their first scrimmage of the preseason.
“We stayed very basic,” he said.
Overall the defense performed well according to the Ada coaching staff.
“Going into scrimmages, it’s kind of hard to plan for a scrimmage. You just don’t know what they’re going to run. They tell you some basic stuff and then they might show up and run whatever,” O’Steen explained. “We gave up a couple of big plays that were just simple busts. You just have to do your job. The kids saw that on video so they can correct it. It still goes back to fundamentals.”
Ada will host Tecumseh and Plainview for the final preseason scrimmage of the fall Thursday night. The freshmen/junior varsity will kick off the scrimmage at 6 p.m. at Norris Field with the varsity to follow at approximately 7 p.m.
O’Steen said he and his staff hope to use Thursday night’s scrimmage to help develop more depth. Potential starters may play very little.
“We’re going to rest some guys. We’ve already talked about it as a staff. Some guys probably won’t scrimmage much right now. I know where those guys are at,” he said. “Last year we needed to see what everyone could do. We needed the reps. Now we have to find out who that No. 3 is. We have to find the next one. We want to shore up our depth.”
